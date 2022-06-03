The famous soap opera heartthrob who thought of suicide after going to jail for a sex scandal

Some soap opera hunks continue in the memory of the public not only for their talent or the projects they have starred in, but also for the scandals that have led them to move away from the spotlight or that put an end to their careers, as in the case of actor Mauricio Islas.

Juan Mauricio Islas Ilescas, as is the actor’s full name, began his career at a very young age demonstrating his talent in television, theater and cinema although he stood out for his roles in melodramas such as “A thousand per hour” and “Rosary Scissors” with papers that some won awards like TVyNovelas for the best villain.

It may interest you: Valentino Lanús: The soap opera heartthrob who traded fame and fortune for meditation

The 48-year-old actor was at his best in 2004 with big projects on the small screen for which the public already identified him as one of the leading men on television; however, his success was overshadowed by a sex scandal that kept him out of the spotlight for a while.

Mauricio Islas walked away from the cameras for a sexual scandal. Photo: Instagram @mauricioislas

His role as Adolfo Solís in the telenovela “Amor real” boosted the career of Mauricio Islas and earned him a place as part of the cast of the telenovela “The Prisoner” in the United States, where he met Genesis Rodriguez with whom he had sexual intercourse without knowing what it was younger.

Mauritius Islands is denounced

Mauricio Islas was in one of the best moments of his career, but his time in the soap opera became a nightmare when he had sex with Genesis Rodríguez, who was 17 years old at the time.

The young woman is the daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez, “El Puma”who, upon learning of what had happened between them, decided to denounce the actor in the United States for having had relations with a minor, for which a legal conflict began that marked the personal life and career of Islas.

It may interest you: The desired soap opera heartthrob who became a beautiful woman and starred in Adventurer

The actor was taken to prison after the complaint, however, he was released instantly after paying a bail of 7 thousand dollars. Although the scandal tarnished his career and this led him to sink into a deep depression for which he thought about suicide.

“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back, after many things from before (…) Most people at some point in their lives, think ‘I don’t want to be here anymore,’ not that they have thought about doing it or planned it , I thought about it at a very difficult time in my life, ”said Mauricio Islas, quoted by Agencia México.

KEEP READING:

Does Andrés García want Karely Ruiz in his bioseries?; so he “casted” the OnlyFans model | VIDEO

Pedro Infante: This was the greatest insecurity of the leading man of the Cine de Oro

The soap opera heartthrob who suffered from alcoholism since he was 15 years old; he came drunk to the calls