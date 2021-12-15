the famous song Sk8er Boi becomes a movie!

Avril Lavigne is ready to enter the world of cinema with her iconic song from 2002, Sk8er Boi

The famous singer-songwriter of Canadian origins Avril Lavigne announced that, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary, his hit Sk8er Boi it will become a movie! The singer told the podcast She Is the Voice who wants to turn his single into a feature film for the cinema. “Recently, being almost the 20th anniversary, many people have asked me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps coming back” Lavigne said, adding that Sk8er Boi is one of his favorite songs to play and sing live. “I’ll turn this song into a movie … I’ll take it to the next level”. Recall that the punk rocker in 2010 released the song Alice, written for the soundtrack of the Tim Burton film Alice in Wonderland, starring Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter.

Lavigne, who wrote the song when she was only 17, said that Sk8er Boi was inspired by her high school experience. “You know what it was like in high school… there were all these different groups of kids and the cliques… and there were the skateboarders, the athletics. I imagined the story of a skater boy who falls in love with the preppy girl, but she is too beautiful for him. After 5 years, while she is feeding her baby all by herself, she looks back on her life and would like to have listened to her heart instead of trying to be what society wanted “.

The singer hasn’t shared any further details about the film, but we know that the project will follow the narrative of the music video she created for the song, which tells the story of a dancer who secretly falls in love with a punk boy who refuses because of the his style too “skater boy”. Five years later she regrets that romance when she sees him on MTV as the rock star of the moment. Avril Lavigne at the end of the song confides to the listeners that she is the girl of the song. Along with the film next year, the singer will release a new album.