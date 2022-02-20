The famous Spanish woman who copies Jennifer Aniston’s clothing

9,357 kilometers separate the city of Madrid, Spain, from Los Angeles, California. However, an extravagant pair of pants has managed to create a connection between the two cities. The garment has been used by the actress Jennifer Aniston in the celebration of her birthday and by the presenter Sara Carbonero on a red carpet. Both have managed to create an unthinkable link through an iconic haute couture garment.

Last Friday, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday in the company of her loved ones. For this reason, he wanted to share a short video of his birthday look with his followers, to thank all the signs of affection he received on his day. “Thank you very much to all. I am filled with all the gratitude and love you showered on me on my birthday…I am blessed. I love you ”, wrote the actress on her social networks.





In the video you can see Brad Pitt’s ex wearing scandalous gold pants, flared cut, made of lurex tulle with a large number of luminous embroideries that combine perfectly with sequins, fringes and shiny gold stones that create the gradient effect. For many people, this look would be “too much”, but Jennifer knew how to balance it with an elegant green sweater with fur details on the cuffs. In a few hours, Jennifer’s photo went around the world, viralizing the comparison between her and the Spanish presenter.

Despite being a very little combinable garment, so to speak, it is not the first time that a celebrity has chosen it as the focal point of their outfit. These seventies-inspired pants, which seem to be inspired by some of Cher’s iconic looks, were the centerpiece of Iker Casillas’ ex Sara Carbonero’s outfit on the Esquire awards red carpet. The Spanish woman also combined these striking pants with a sweater, in this case black with a crew neck and mohair style. Additionally, she added a bohemian-style Pertegaz black wool hat to complete the look.

This very special piece cannot be easily found in any Inditex store, since it is a piece from the autumn-winter 2021 collection of the Italian firm Alberta Ferretti. It can be obtained in the firm’s online store under the name “Pants Gold with Paillettes Sunrise” and has a price of 7,000 euros.. Undoubtedly, a very high price for the pockets of most mortals who dream of imitating the style of these beautiful fashionistas. Recently, they were put on sale due to the change of season, but 3,500 euros is still an exorbitant price for pants that can only be photographed a couple of times.

At the moment, this model is completely sold out in the firm’s online store. However, no “Low cost” firm has dared to make a model inspired by this original piece. Let’s hope that Jennifer Aniston has done the necessary publicity to convince Amancio Ortega to make a similar garment at a fraction of its price.