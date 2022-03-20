The famous surrender to ballet fit to tone and improve posture

Ballet has its origin in Renaissance Italy, although its professionalization came through France. Centuries of impressive staging and great international figures until today when numerous celebrities have approached this discipline adapted to tone the body. The fit ballet has conquered celebrities inside and outside our borders. Alessandra Ambrosio, Natalie Portman or Taylor Swift are among the international names that practice it.

It consists of using the technique of classical dance from the perspective of fitness. It does not require experience or previous knowledge and manages to sculpt the entire body, favoring a good posture through elegant movements. Thus, we have been able to see many famous Spanish women who have told us about its benefits. One of the first to succumb to its benefits was Mónica Cruz. Not in vain, she is a dancer and was trained at the Royal Conservatory of Dance, so getting into the fitness version of her has been something natural for her. She has published photos of her sports sessions on more than one occasion and has been completely “delighted” with her fit ballet classes.

For Raquel Sánchez Silva, “sports organizes my mind and ballet is an artistic discipline that can also be sports.” “It is the perfect combination between the beautiful and ethereal, and the physical … reached that almost visceral feeling,” the presenter has said on her social networks. And it is that, for her, it is about “caressing the air while you feel the deep stretch in muscular corners that you had not felt before,” she says enthusiastically. Her goal: “to be, at every age, the best version of myself”

A training that adapts to each one of the users and to their moment of physical form. Thus, Paula Echevarría, who has not stopped training throughout her pregnancy, has chosen it for recovery after childbirth. Every Monday she has an appointment with her trainer: “Starting the week the way I like it,” the actress assured while she shared one of her ballet fit sessions on her Instagram profile. In total, 55 minutes during which she works on strength, coordination, balance and flexibility with exercises that involve the whole body, along with the traditional ballet barre.

Laura Sánchez, Rossy de Palma, Naty Abascal, or Anabel Pantoja are other well-known faces who have dared to do pliés, tendus and ballonés. “What a way to hook me. I just busted, I swear to you », has told the model who has been one of the last to make known her passion for this training that, although due to its smooth movements it seems calm, nothing is further from reality, as the niece of Isabel Pantoja: «I swear I never thought I would burn and move so much with this. It seems simple and not hard at all, but try… My faces say it all».