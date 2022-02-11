The famous video game “Uncharted” becomes an action film

ROME. A few weeks after the global triumph of “Spider-man: no way home”, which became the sixth highest-grossing film ever, Tom Holland, the British star who, at the age of 25, entered the increasingly restricted Olympus of stars considered a guarantee for Hollywood mega-productions, presents itself as the symbolic face of another potential new franchise. It is “Uncharted” by Ruben Fleischer, based on the bestselling series of action adventure video games of the same name (over 40 million copies sold in 15 years), created by Amy Hennig and developed by Naughty Dog for Playstation (which here is co-producer with Playstation productions) . An adrenaline-fueled adventure, played together with Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas, who for Holland, who arrived in Rome to talk about the film together with the director and producers Charles Roven and Alex Gartner, has family as a common thread.

«It is a very strong theme – explains the actor -. More than looking for a lost treasure, he looks for his family and finds it in Sully (Wahlberg), with whom a relationship is created between older and younger brother ». For Holland «action adventure has always been a favorite genre, I grew up loving the Indiana Jones films,“ Mission Impossible ”, James Bond. It’s a dream come true ». In the story, full of goodies for video game lovers but also compelling for those unfamiliar with video games, Nathan Drake, skilled barman and thief, agrees to “team up” with the treasure hunter Victor Sully Sullivan to recover the legendary gold accumulated by Ferdinand Magellan and his crew while sailing around the globe. A mission in which Nathan launches himself hoping to find his older brother Sam, who, according to Sully’s story, had already attempted the enterprise, only to disappear into thin air. The adventure turns out to be a dangerous and whirlwind circumnavigation of discoveries and puzzles to be solved, from the undergrounds of Barcelona to the Banda Sea in the Indonesian Archipelago, between dangerous alliances and lethal adversaries.