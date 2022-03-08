The famous walkie-talkie app Zello was blocked in Russia

The Zello app was blocked in Russia

Russia blocked the application Zello. Russia’s telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, banned the famous walkie-talkie app, saying users were spreading “false information” about the invasion that way.

The officials said in a statement that they asked Zello to block broadcasts of the offending messages on March 4, but that it “failed to comply” with the request and therefore decided to completely limit its use in the world. country.

It should be noted that this application has gained popularity since the start of the invasion. With this ban, Russia seeks to silence political dissent. It is not surprising that this decision has been taken considering that in recent days the Putin banned other communication services like twitter, facebook always arguing that they were ways of disinformation.

Zello, which offers a free and a paid version, allows users to create voice discussion channels of up to 7,000 people. That way you can share information on different topics in real time.

It works like a powerful group chat. Pressing the button on the screen records and sends the voice message that, when it reaches the recipient’s smartphone, will be played automatically without the need to open the app or click to listen to it.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Russia has blocked this service. In 2017 it also limited access, after the company refused to obey a 2016 law that required the storage of user and chat data within the country.

In any case, Zello got around that hurdle and developed a workaround that kept the software current. This service has been used in different parts of the world for different purposes. In Canada, for example, it has been used by opponents of vaccines to organize protests, something similar happened with those who infiltrated the Capitol, in the US; and in 2017, in the framework of Hurricane Irma, it was also a communication channel to coordinate the delivery of aid

Zello offers an end-to-end encrypted chat feature. This means that the content of the messages cannot be decrypted if it is intercepted by third parties during transmission. Instead, public channels are not encrypted and therefore are less secure.

The West has also taken limiting measures against Russia as a result of the invasion. Netflix announced that it will no longer offer its platform in that country. In turn, it suspended all its original production in Russia (among others, the production of the Russian-language series Zato) and acquired the rights to future projects.

Google, meanwhile, suspended all ad sales in Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine.

It should be remembered that the Mountain View giant a few days ago blocked Russian state media such as Russia Today (RT) from monetizing their websites and YouTube channels. It also banned downloads of the Russian state media outlet RT’s mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the Kiev government.

For its part, Apple announced last week that RT News and Sputnik News were no longer available for download on its App Store outside of Russia.

Added to this, the Cupertino company limitated access to the Apple Pay payment system and that it stopped offering certain information on maps of Ukraine in its Apple Maps application in order to protect the safety of Ukrainian citizens.

KEEP READING

Why Ukraine is still connected to the internet amid the Russian invasion

Google agrees to buy Mandiant, a multinational cybersecurity company

7 women who have shone in the history of mathematics