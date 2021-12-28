The famous weddings of 2021: here are all the VIPs who said yes

Llast year, for many the idea of ​​getting married could only be a dream: between prohibitions, lockdowns, rules on spacing due to the pandemic, many VIPs have preferred to postpone their wedding to … date to be decided.

But many have wanted reschedule the wedding as soon as possible, later this year. Among those who made this choice, there are our Miriam Leone, Cristina Ricci, Afef Jnifen, Paris Hilton…. But there are also noble girls and former models. For many of them – strange to believe – this 2021 was also a lucky year, which he had within himself “The best day of your life”.

Famous weddings in Venice in 2021

Let’s start from Vera Arrivabene Valenti Gonzaga, daughter of Princess Bianca of Savoy Aosta and Count Gilberto Arrivabene Valenti Gonzaga, young and beautiful businesswoman in the fashion sector.

The young woman, co-founder and CEO of ViBi Venezia, married the count in October Briano Martinoni Caleppio – brand partner C’est la vie and son of Barbara Parodi Delfino and Paolo Martinoni Caleppio – in the beautiful church of San Pantalon.

The bride, very elegant in a dress Prada – while mom and sisters were in a coordinated total look Miu Miu – arrived in a gondola with her father. The bride and groom, after the ceremony, then celebrated together with friends and relatives at the Aman Hotel, the same where he did the refreshments George Clooney when he married his Amal Alamuddin.

But Venice, again in October, was also chosen by Alexandre Arnault And Gèraldine Guyot, founder of the D’Estrëe brand. Perhaps the name of the groom will say little to many, but the 29 year old is the second son of Bernard Arnault, L’richest man in the world (passed Jeff Bezos) and owner of the group LVMH, which brings together the major international luxury brands.

The couple, which one was already married in Paris last July, he wanted to replicate in magical Venice, in Jesuit Church, in the Cannaregio district. Among the guests, even international stars such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Roger Federer and Pharrell Williams. Brides also Italian actresses and showgirls

In May 2021, Giorgia Palmas And Filippo Magnini they married civilly in Milan, in secret, in the presence of very few close friends: only the closest relatives and witnesses. The former Velina and the sportsman have announced the wedding only after “things done”, both posting the same image – a kiss – on their respective Instagram profiles and writing the same caption.

“We said YES“, they wrote. “It was just us, our witnesses and our close relatives. And yes, there were also the masks…. ” But «there was also all our Love, our projects, dreams and the desire we have to stay together for life“. The religious marriage is only postponed: «Then the day will also come YES we will say it in front of God and in front of all our friends and with complete families. So everything will be perfect […]”.

In September, Miriam Leone married Paolo Carullo in Scicli (Ragusa). The 36-year-old Sicilian actress was the undisputed star of the day of celebration, thanks to her elegant and romantic white dress.

Lots of lace, a sweetheart neckline and a very long embroidered veil to frame her face. The wedding took place in the church of Santa Maria La Nova. To celebrate her and her new husband an entire town, who flocked to attend the ceremony, as well as several VIP friends, starting from Giuliano Sangiorgi dei Negramaro and Paola Iezzi.

Among the most romantic weddings, Argentero and Marino

Luca Argentero And Cristina Marino they got married in June a City of the Pieve, with a simple ceremony and a reduced number of guests: two witnesses, some friends, and the photographer.

The couple welcomed one in the afternoon thirty guests in their own cottage just outside the town, they all had an aperitif together and then they were go away for an hour around 6pm to get married in the Municipality of Città della Pieve, leaving friends and relatives to wait for them at home. The mayor of the town officiated the civil ceremony, Fausto Risini.

Christina Ricci among the famous weddings in 2021

Christina Ricci, 41, the actress who The Addams family played the disturbing “Wednesday“, She got married in great secrecy, before making the event public via a couple of photos of two newlyweds on Instagram. The lucky one who married the actress is Mark Hampton, known in the Hollywood world for being the favorite hair stylist of several stars. But this year the two also celebrated another happy event: Ricci gave birth to her second daughter after Freddie, the seven-year-old child had by her first husband, James Heerdegen.

In September, Lily Collins He married Charlie McDowell, American director and screenwriter with whom he has been for two years e she is very much in love with. The couple, who had formalized the engagement in September 2020, and got married exactly one year later (September 4, 2021), but announced the event on Instagram after the wedding had already taken place.

The bride and groom were radiant: Collins wore a mermaid high neck lace dress, long to the feet and with a short train. Over the dress, to make it even more romantic, she wore one light and very delicate medieval style cape, completely in transparent lace, and equipped with a large hood. In one word: beautiful.

Famous weddings in the fashion world … Afef Jnifen, 57, for his “yes” to Alessandro Del Bono, CEO of Mediolanum Farmaceutici, wanted the festive and chic atmosphere of Saint Tropez. The woman has others behind her three weddings: very young, she married a neighbor (against the wishes of her parents), then said “yes” to the lawyer Marco Squattriti (father of his son Samy) and finally to the entrepreneur Marco Tronchetti Provera, with whom she has been married for 17 years. Yet, looking at the photo (below) posted on social media by the same Afef, she never seems so happy in her life. Emi Renata – Japanese-Brazilian model and influencer – for her marriage to Matteo Veronesi, CEO of Calzedonia Shanghai Ldt, has seen fit not only to wear a wedding dress for his most beautiful day, but well four bespoke creations of the Privé line by Atelier Emé. We arrive at Kitty Spencer, Lady D’s niece, who married the entrepreneur in Frascati in July Michael Lewis. The woman wore a Victorian-inspired lace dress that bears the signature of the designer duo Dolce & Gabbana. Not by chance, Kitty Spencer is face of the brand and a great friend of stylists. … And technology Jennifer Gates, 25 years old, daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French, in mid-October he married Nayel Nassar, 30 years old, equestrian champion of Egyptian origin. And if she has a high-sounding surname – her father is the founder of Microsoft – he is no less: born in Chicago and raised in Kuwait, he is the son of millionaires. Fouad Nassar and Iman Harby, owners of the Diwan Interiors International, which deals with furnishings all over the world for the giants Citigroup Kuwait, JW Marriott and Mercedes Benz. Thanks to the wedding of their eldest daughter, the first of three children – they are also there Rory, 22, and Phoebe, 19 – they gathered for the first time in public also Bill and Melinda: the two had announced the divorce in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage and 34 years of life as a couple. Jennifer and Nayel had announced their engagement on January 29, 2020, but due to the pandemic, which would soon break out, they had to postpone their marriage plans for a year. He said yes too Malala Yousafzai, activist, 24 years old. Through her Instagram profile, the girl announced that she married the man of her life, her boyfriend, in November Asser Malik, High Performance General Manager of Pakistan Cricket Board. We close with the star of the stars, Paris Hilton, who married hers in November Carter Reum. The wedding took place in the mansion of Barron Hilton, billionaire and philanthropist at the head of the hotel empire and the woman’s paternal grandfather now disappeared. That would have been proud of his niece: it seems that Paris was her favorite.

