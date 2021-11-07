the fan made remaster with Halo weapons and maps is ready, and it’s free!

As a great lover of Halo and soulslike experiences, the modder InfernoPlus has created a “special” Remaster of Dark Souls that distorts FromSoftware’s blockbuster role to make room, yes, for the weapons and multiplayer maps of Halo Combat Evolved.

Building on the excellent work done by the previous version of the Dark Souls mod with the Halo deathmatch, InfernoPlus has brought its own special Dark Souls “Remastest” at the Version 2.0 to add thearsenal and the multiplayer settings of the first, iconic chapter of Halo.

The introduction of the hyper-technological arsenal of Covenant and the Marines of the UNSCobviously makes the mission entrusted to the hero of Dark Souls much easier: on the other hand, those looking for challenges can take advantage of the release of the 2.0 edition of the InfernoPlus mod can always engage in battle against other fans by accessing the Team Deatmatch in ten maps inspired by Combat Evolved, using special attacks and unique abilities such as the parkour and rocket boots.

As promised by the modder in recent months, the final version of the total conversion Remastest 2.0 is being proposed completely free to those who own the original game or Dark Souls Remastered on PC: at the bottom of the news you will find the link to the InfernoPlus Patreon profile with all the information and tutorials to correctly download and install the mod.