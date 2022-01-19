The fanatics of the sacred serum unmasked by the Djokovic storm: it is the proof of this inflexible regime

I too would like to make some impressionistic considerations around the story linked to the Serbian champion tennis player Djokovic. The front of the discussions is, as often happens, divided into two opposite sides: that of those who condemn the tennis player for trying to become a symbol of the protest movement of the techno-sanitary Leviathan and that of those who celebrate the Serbian tennis player exactly for his courage and for his ability to go against the tide.

What theAustralia he did to Djokovic is not proof that the law is finally valid for everyone, as some have said. Instead, in my opinion, it is the proof of the regime inflexible And fanatic which occurred in the western capitalist world. An inflexible and fanatic regime which is now more and more evidently based – as well as Giorgio Agamben he did not fail to underline – on the terrifying combination of therapeutic religion and medical-health terror. Basically a scientific fanaticism that is taking place before our eyes.

We must therefore think about this when reflecting on this question. I mean on the fanaticism blind, sectarian, ideological who denies even the elementary rights in the name of the highest reasons of science and public health.

RadioAttività, flashes of thought with Diego Fusaro