The fans abandon Barça at the Camp Nou, despite the anticipated return of Ansu Fati

Barcelona continues to play as a family. Or almost. And the appeals of the president himself Joan Laporta, encouraging the fans to fill the stands of the Camp Nou “because we are playing a lot”, fall on empty sack because the fans still do not respond.

Some 62,789 spectators gathered at the stadium against Mallorca, slightly more than the barely 57,000 who attended the matches against Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano. But confirming a trend that should worry the club, considering the return of Ansu Fati, who had not been part of a call since January 20 in the Copa del Rey.

As happened in the matches against Cádiz and Rayo Vallecano, the Camp Nou presented a rather poor start against Mallorca. The disaffection among Barça fans is starting to be worrying@ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/b5PQmTMWNc – Jordi Blanco Duch (@Elwood_White) May 1, 2022

Xavi prefers, as he usually does, to praise the spirit of those who come, stating that “it’s a show as they encourage us, their support…” and does not go into the analysis of the seats, many of which remain empty. “What we must do is encourage them to come back” he limited himself to saying, without further ado, this Sunday after the duel against Mallorca, without further consideration.

But reality is what it is. Of the 17 league games that Barça has played this season at home, only one, the Clasico against Real Madrid, brought together more than 80,000 spectators (86,422). The 74,000 against Espanyol and Atlético de Madrid were slightly exceeded, 76,000 were reached against Sevilla… And in the remaining 13, 70,000 were not reached.



Whether it’s the schedules, the prices, the absence of the Seient Lliure or, also, the more than 26 thousand subscribers who took advantage of the leave of absence this season… The reality is that the Camp Nou stands look more lackluster with each game and empty, with a spirited public busy following the guidelines of the animation group (which this Sunday barely occupied half of its reserved space), remembering Madrid and Espanyol, applauding whatever is necessary and protesting, a lot, both the opponent’s loss of time (something that always happened) as well as any foul committed on any Barça player.

Something has changed in the Barcelona universe since the coronavirus pandemic and it is not worth just alluding to the absence of Leo Messi to explain this disaffection suffered by the Barça team in the stadium. In the first three games of the season (Real Sociedad, Getafe and Granada) fewer than 35,000 spectators were reached and Valencia, a rival that always caused big tickets, barely cited 47 fans in the stands, back in the month of october.

The issue of public restrictions was explained to argue the lack of presence in the stands, which was true in the first months… But with the end of these restrictions nothing seems to have changed. It would seem that the opposite.

In the midst of a run of good results, already with Xavi and when they even wanted to sell in some environments that they could fight for the title, the duel against Athletic did not bring together even 70,000 fans… there were barely 54,000 against Osasuna .

What happened in the last three duels has ended up confirming this negative expectation… which was not different even in the Champions League: 39,000 fans against Bayern, 45,000 against Dynamo (when there were still restrictions) and 49,000 against Benfica and which hardly showed a better atmosphere in the three Europa League games, with 73,000 fans against Napoli, only 61,000 against Napoli and 79,000 on the night of Eintracht Frankfurt… in which more than 30,000 were German.

Something is happening at Barcelona and the Camp Nou… And looking the other way, limiting oneself to praising the mood and chants of the cheering crowd, doesn’t seem to be the only interesting thing to note.