the fans fear two goodbyes

The official engagement of Dusan Vlahovic it is getting closer and closer. Once the final details are filed with the entourage, the Serbian striker will move from Florence to Turin for medical examinations and the signature on the contract. A sensation hit, a big hit that moves to the current championship at the court of Merry to assault the Champions, intended as a comeback in the league and as a path in the direct elimination matches of the competition. But there is the downside.

Juve, who leaves to make room for Vlahovic?

Such a costly investment – we are talking about 60-70 million euros plus various bonuses, in addition to the commissions requested by the agents and the hiring of the player – in such a delicate situation for the accounts of the Juventus club, which has losses in the balance sheet of 130 millions, requires some sacrifice. Some of the big players will have to leave and if it doesn’t hurt the fans too much, the prospect of not redeeming Morata at the end of the season – the Juve will not pay 35 million into the coffers ofAthletic for the ransom – the chances that a darling of the curve can go away are very high: Dybala or De Ligt.

Juventus’s plan for the future

Especially the farewell of the Joya seems practically taken for granted, with the‘Inter ready to close immediately with the Argentine. The reasoning of the Juventus club is simple: the money saved by not renewing Dybala will be used to pay the maximum insured engagement a Vlahovic. But there are those who fear that in the waltz of arrivals and departures it will also greet you De Ligt. The feeling with Merry has never blossomed and the Dutch defender has a market, buyers and admirers among the big d ‘Europe, Barcelona primarily.

Juventus sales, the fears of the fans

If many dream of the trident of the future – Church-Vlahovic-Dybala – on social media there are also various fears. Forzajuve78 asks: “If they go away Morata and Dybala… who he plays with Vlahovic? Alone? With Kean? Or just with church? “. SperioX is also perplexed: “Oh well, let’s take it Vlahovic and we remove Dybala, so we go back to point and point “. Maxim admits: “I too am resigned to the farewell of the Joya but at that point a quality reinforcement should arrive ”. And Bianca warns: “Take everything away from me, but not De Ligt“.

SPORTEVAI