The fans of United explode again against the Glazer

The 1958 group has organized a march for Saturday, when Manchester United host Norwich City in the Premier League. They have summoned the rest of the fans at 2:00 p.m., to go from Stretford to Old Trafford. The organizers also ask attendees not to enter the stadium until the 17th minute of the game has been reached. One minute for each year the Glazer family has owned the club.

In a statement published on social networks, the organizing group 1958, has explained that the scenes of last season when the match against Liverpool had to be suspended will not be repeated by the invasion of the lawn by Protestants. On that occasion, the march was a sign of rejection of the European Super League, while the current one focuses on the ownership of the Glazer family. “This is the beginning of a series of constant, legal and peaceful protests without rest against our owners,” the statement read. of 1958. “We know the challenges we face but we will not stop looking for our goals.”

Malcolm Glazer bought Manchester United in 2005 using a method whereby the club itself took on £525m in debt. A debt similar to that held by the club as of December 2021. After Glazer’s death in 2014, his six children inherited the club. Two of them, Joel and Avram, are co-presidents of the entity.

Last year fans protested outside Old Trafford but also launched a digital campaign to put pressure on the club’s sponsors. The result, a loss of 200 million pounds in sponsorship of training equipment. Joel Glazer later announced a system for sharing the shares among the fans. Twelve months later, and nothing has happened. There are no guarantees that it will happen.