Juve, media encirclement: the fans shield #iostoconLaJuventus. The social initiative of the Juventus people

The fans of the Juve they do not leave the club and support it in one of the most complex and delicate moments of the last years.

Juventus is something more than a team, I don’t know what, but I’m proud to be part of it.#iostoconlajuventus – Salvatore (@ salvaged87725522) December 3, 2021

“We are tens of millions in the world. We are millions in Italy. We know how to rejoice, we know how to suffer, we know how to grit our teeth, we know how to win. We are the people of Juve ”. #iostoconLaJuventus #Until the end pic.twitter.com/4IYtjzVM6A – Gianpaolo (@ Gianpaolo_5) December 3, 2021

It will probably remain only an ephemeral gesture, but now it is important to make us fans feel that we are there and we are with the Old Lady, always, until the end, raising our voices as we can. #iostoconLaJuventus – The accounts with Visco (@Marco_viscomi) December 3, 2021

You tried it in 2006

We’re back.

We kicked everyone’s ass.

Try again. The same thing will happen

Juve

It does not die

Literally

NEVER#iostoconLaJuventus – okapi ™ 🇮🇹 (@ ilciccio67) December 3, 2021

It would be important to send him in trend, even if only as a demonstration of closeness to the team and the club.

As simple fans, we can’t do anything else.#iostoconLaJuventus – Fede_Spera (@ Fede_Spera86) December 3, 2021

The de #iostoconLaJuventus, a cry to shout one’s sense of belonging in the face of what many believe is a media encirclement.