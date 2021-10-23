the fanta-action with Kurt Russell and Kim Cattrall





Director: John Carpenter

Exit date: July 1, 1986 (US)

Type: Comedy

Cast: Kurt Russell, Dennis Dun, Kim Cattrall, Victor Wong, Kate Burton, Donald Li, Suzee Pai.

Plot

Jack Burton (Kurt Russell), a likeable and boastful truck driver, accompanies his restaurateur friend Wang Chi to the airport, who is about to marry a compatriot of his coming from the motherland. Too bad that here the girl will be kidnapped by the henchmen of the sorcerer Lo-Pan, with the aim of marrying her and then sacrificing her to a Chinese demon to leave the now decrepit body in which her spirit resides and achieve immortality. This will take the two men on an arduous rescue mission where, with the help of the beautiful lawyer Gracie Law, a journalist, the magician Egg Shen and other members of the community, they will have to face the evil Lo Pan, a millennial entity with incredible magical powers.

Big trouble in Chinatown: a kaleidoscope of laughter and gags

Influenced by the inevitable Carpenterian poetics, the film presents itself as a unicum in the cinematographic panorama of Carpeter, who was able to intelligently create a film that presents itself as a miscellany of genres and styles ranging from action, to fantasy, passing through comedy and for the Chinese “wuxia” (the classic swashbuckle with skilfully choreographed martial arts scenes). We are talking about a kitschy film, but also fun, full of stereotyped characters. A cult film of the 80s but which represented a real flop at the box office for the time. A misunderstood and criticized film, but only perhaps too much “Avant garde” for the times.

Big trouble in Chinatown is a real concentrate of ironic adrenaline, where the cult of martial arts joins the extravagance of true America played by Kurt Russel. And it is precisely this hybrid form that embraces the comedy and action makes this film a real cult of the 80s. The sets, the colors and each setting is designed to evoke references to Chinese cinema.

Carpeter and the average American

That of Kurt Russel (Jack Burton) is a protagonist that goes beyond the classic American style of the action movie of the time where each protagonist presented fearless, au contrary, the truck driver he plays is the exact opposite of the champion of justice and according to the director represents the average American citizen. He presents himself as a hoax and constantly out of place and completely unaware of the time and place in which the action takes place. Only at the end, Carpeter decides to remove from the character played by Russel that role of average American to close the film with “a question of reflexes” through which he can boast of his role as a saving protagonist.

From a technical point of view, the direction of Carpeter is sacred, an undisputed monster of the seventh art that has been able to express through a skilful direction his ability to move with harmony between the various genres, for which the vision of the film is pleasant.

Curiosity

Initially the screenplay was conceived as a western set in 1880. Later it was decided to modernize it.

Kurt Russell suffered from a bad flu during the scene following the one in the brothel, the sweat on the actor’s body is real and caused by fever.

The director Carpenter and the protagonist Kurt Russell said that the reactions to the test screenings were extraordinary, a great success was expected. Instead, 20th Century Fox invested little in promoting the film, the box office registering only $ 11 million compared to an estimated $ 19 million.

This is the fourth of five films that John Carpenter and Kurt Russell have shot together. The others are Elvis (1979), 1997: Escape from New York (1981), The Thing (1982) and Escape from Los Angeles (1996).

Although Russell was Carpenter’s only choice for the lead role, 20th Century Fox also suggested other options, including Jack Nicholson or Clint Eastwood, but the two turned down the part.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Big Trouble in Chinatown, the La-La Land Records label has put up for sale a special limited edition deluxe box set (3000 units) that included the soundtrack of the film composed by John Carpenter with Alan Howarth.

When to watch it

There is no specific moment, it is a Cult and therefore it seems like a good idea to retrieve it

3 reasons to watch it

“Big Trouble in Chinatown” must necessarily enjoy the prestige it was originally deprived of; Laughter is guaranteed; To relive a bit of the film culture of the 80s.

Angela Patalano

