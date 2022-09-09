The Fantastic Four: Has Marvel found his Invisible Woman? – Cinema news

The name of Jodie Comer is circulating on the web to play Jane (Susan in VO) Storm in the Marvel reboot The Fantastic Four.

Announced in our dark rooms for November 6, 2024, the Fantastic Four reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman, already at work on the WandaVision series.

On the casting side, however, no actor has yet been officially announced. But as the D23 begins today in California, the name of Jodie Comer circulates on the web for the character of Susan Storm (Jane in VF).



Agency / Bestimage Jodie Comer at the ‘Killing Eve’ final season premiere



The actress, seen in Killing Eve (series for which she received an Emmy Award), Free Guy or even The Last Duel, would indeed be approached to play the role of the Invisible Woman, already embodied on the big screen by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara.

But Marvel should confirm the information during its panel which will take place on Saturday, September 10.

Who for Mr Fantastic, the Human Torch and the Thing?

Following the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumors of John Krasinski appearing as Mister Fantastic in the new Fantastic Four remake have flared up again, as fans continue to lobby for Zac Efron embodies the Human Torch.

During the promotion of his latest film Firestarter, the actor had also confided to being a big fan of the MCU and to being available to join the universe of Marvel superheroes: “My God, I love the Marvel universe. I’ve been a fan since I started walking. So if the right character shows up, and they want me to be in it, I’d jump at the chance...”

If Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts, The Walking Dead) recently expressed interest in the role of The Thing, the name of Vin Diesel had circulated a lot on social networks. But given that the American comedian is already part of the MCU, since he lends his voice to Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy, it is unlikely that the House of Ideas will give him the role of Ben Grimm.

What about a Tom Hopper alias Luther in the Umbrella Academy series to take over the role already held by Michael Chiklis and Jamie Bell?

While waiting for probable announcements tomorrow during the D23, what would be your ideal cast?