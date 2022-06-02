“The Fantastic Four”: Marvel is looking for an important name to direct its new version

No doubt many eyes are on “The Fantastic Four”one of the great franchises that Marvel Studios recovered, and that will soon be part of its extensive catalog of movies and series that make up the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English).

In this sense, and after the premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” which revealed an important preview on the way to the premiere of the fantastic squad (which we will not mention in case you have not seen the film yet, and if you did you probably know what we mean), some versions were known about the production of the new adaptation.

In this context, the reporter from the US media dead lineJustin Kroll reported via Twitter that while Marvel Studios probably won’t have any news until September 5 (Labor Day), his team is looking for a major director to take on the film.

Justin Kroll reports on the production of “Fantastic Four”



“While it’s easily Marvel’s top development property, one source says don’t expect it to fill up anytime soon, as they’re not even close to narrowing down the long list of candidates: ‘I’d be surprised if a decision is made before Labor Day.’ ‘” quotes the journalist.

In Kroll’s words, he says that “a source close to the process says that ‘Kevin (Feige) does not want to supervise the entire shoot and after not having to worry about it with Raimi, he is willing to achieve the same result with this shoot'” .

Although no names have come up, multiple sources say that while this is a great mix of candidates, Feige and company are trying a lot of big names.

“Fantastic Four”, 2005



It should be remembered that in recent years two versions of “The Fantastic Four” have been made, the first saga of two films included a cast made up of Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica AlbaMichael Chiklis Y Chris Evans, who would later become none other than the company’s Captain America. In the future, a new film was released in 2015 (with Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell), but its reviews were not favorable.

While the company is being defined, fans still have a lot of material to see, since next week (June 8) arrives “Ms Marvel” and already on July 7, “Thor: Love and Thunder”.