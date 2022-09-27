The Fantastic Four: Rachel Brosnahan responds to the rumor that she will be Sue Storm in the MCU

The official casting of the reboot of The Fantastic Four remains a mystery and fans are eager to find out which actors will make up the legendary superhero team. In recent months, numerous TV and movie stars have been rumored to be cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming reboot to play Susan Storm/Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards. Rachel Brosnahan, star of House of Cards – 75% and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 96%, is among the names rumored for the role of Sue Storm and recently addressed the subject in an interview.

During a recent interview with ETOnline (via ComicBookMovie), the medium asked Brosnahan about the strong rumor that she could play Sue Storm. Although the actress assured that until now Marvel Studios has not contacted her, she expressed a clear interest in her role. These were her words:

I haven’t heard anything, unfortunately, but I’m here; It’s our last season. I am about to be available. [Ser parte de Fantastic Four] it would be great.

There is no doubt that the reboot of The Fantastic Four It is one of the most anticipated films of the next phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and after some failed attempts, the famous studio finally wants to present the definitive team. People say that Kevin Feig and Matt Shakman, director of the film, recently undertook the search for the right actors to bring the extraordinary quartet to the big screen, so it could be a long time before the official cast is announced (via ComicBookMovie).

Certainly, a large percentage of fans want John Krasinski back as Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards in the reboot after his surprising appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%. However, recent rumors have suggested that it will be Penn Badgley (You – 91%) who gets the role, and like this, many other names are circulating as possible candidates.

At the end of August, a list was revealed with the names of the actresses who were supposedly being considered for the role of Sue Storm, in addition to Rachel Brosnahan. On that list are Lily James (Pam and Tommy – 89%), Amanda Seyfried (Les Miserables – 69%, Mean Girls – 83%), Philippa Soo (Hamilton – 100%), Jodie Comer (The Last Duel – 86%, Free Guy: Taking control – 96%), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women – 94%, Ladybird- 97%) and Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible 8). Undoubtedly, all these proposals sound quite good and all that remains is to wait for the official cast to be announced.

During Comic-Con 2022, feige dazzled the audience with the general structure of The Multiverse Saga, which includes the new installments of The Avengers: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Warsboth with premieres scheduled for 2025. In addition, feige finally shared some news of the reboot of The Fantastic Four, tape that thousands of fans are already excitedly waiting for. The president announced that with this installment Phase 6 of the MCU will start and that it will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

