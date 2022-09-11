The Fantastic Four Reboot Already Has a Director — We Are Not Ñoños

Approximate reading time: two minutes

During Marvel Studios’ presentation at D23 Expo, it was confirmed that Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman.

According to Comic Book, today’s announcement begins to end years of speculation about who could take the reins of the beloved characters.

What to expect from the Fantastic Four reboot?

Thanks to the success of X-Men and Spider-Man, 20th Century Fox developed a Fantastic Four movie of its own, which hit theaters in 2005.

Although it was a critical disappointment, it was a financial success and starred A-list characters like Chris Evans and Jessica Alba, who also starred in the sequel in 2007 with Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

In 2015, Fox developed a new version of the characters with director Josh Trank, a project that suffered several clashes between the studio and the filmmaker, however, that project went on to be both a critical and financial disappointment.

Audiences’ first taste of the characters’ entry into the MCU was in Dr. Strange & The Mtiverse Of Madness, which featured a cameo appearance by John Krasinski as Reed Richards.

For now, it is unknown if Krasinski will continue as Reed Richards and the long-awaited addition of his wife Emily Blunt as Sue Storm.

Stay tuned for details on the MCU’s Fantastic Four.