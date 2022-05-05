The Fantastic Four | What is known so far about the next Marvel movie? Who will be Reed Richards?

The new film about the superhero group was confirmed in 2019 at the Marvel Studios presentation at Comic-Con. Studio head Kevin Feige announced that a Fantastic Four movie is in development and will be part of the MCU.

fantastic four will have a new installment on the big screen, initially, the tape about the superhero team formed by Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing would be directed by jon wattsthe producer decided to subtract from the version of the saga.

Watts who just directed Spider-Man: No Way Homethe Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film considered that it needs a break after finishing the Spider-Man trilogy, a tape starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The new Fantastic Four movie will be the third saga of the franchise, however, this will be the first time that Disney, a company that Fox acquired, takes control of production. This version will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The story about this group of superheroes debuted in the comics of Marvel the year 1961 and came to the screen at the hand of 20st Century Fox in 2005 and starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Chris Evansthe sequel Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer hit the screen in 2007. In 2015 a reboot was released, produced by the same studio where the new fantastic are Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

The Fantastic Four | When is it released and what is known so far about the next Marvel Studios movie?



There is still nothing clear about the new film, nor is there a release date. Rumors only, and one of the most recurrent comments on social networks was the request from fans for John Krasinski to join the story as the new Reed Richards. There is also a strong group of fans who ask that the actor, who also works as a producer and director, be the one to direct this new Marvel film.

SPOILERS FOR DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS FOLLOW. IF YOU HAVE NOT YET SEEN THE NEW MARVEL MOVIE, WE RECOMMEND YOU NOT TO CONTINUE READING.

In the new MCU tape Krasinski puts on the blue suit to play Reed Richards, however, the fate of his character was resolved after facing Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen’s character.