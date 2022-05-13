The fantastic iPhone XR at less than 280 euros refurbished with an offer: power at a reduced price

The iPhone XR It has been one of Apple’s best-selling smartphones for its great value for money. The company no longer officially sells it, but it can be purchased refurbished at various stores such as Amazon, where it is priced at 278.55 euros.

Apple iPhone XR 64 GB White (Refurbished)

Buy iPhone XR at the best price





The launch price of the 64 GB iPhone XR was 859 euros, but that was in 2018. Four years later, it can be purchased on Amazon refurbished for a hefty 278.55 euros. The store offers one year warranty and ensures that the battery has more than 80% capacity compared to a new one. In addition, possible aesthetic damage will not be visible from more than 30 cm away.

The iPhone XR, weighing approximately 194 grams, stands out for its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display which is interesting for users who want to consume multimedia content without the terminal being bothersome to carry in their pocket. It is compatible with True-Tone technology and a wide color gamut.

It came with iOS 12 as standard, but it is compatible with iOS 15 and is expected to receive more software updates in the coming years. Incorporates the Apple A12 Bionic processor six-core along with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Its battery is almost 3,000 mAh and can be recharged by Lightning at 15W or by Wi.

Integrate a 12 MP camera with 4K video recording and a 7 MP TrueDepth front that integrates the Face ID facial recognition-based security system. It can connect to Wi-Fi 5 networks, Bluetooth 5.0 and is capable of making mobile payments through Apple Pay.

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of all the news of the Apple world and the offers of Applesfera Selección in our profiles of Twitter and Facebook.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may bring a benefit to Applesfera