The fantasy movie on TV: “Hercules

Hercules: the warrior (Hercules) is a 2014 film directed and co-produced by Brett Ratner, starring Dwayne Johnson as Hercules, Ian McShane, John Hurt, Rufus Sewell and Irina Shayk.

Hercules, in the legend a demigod son of Zeus but in reality an Athenian orphan, mortal but endowed with superhuman strength, back from the twelve labors entrusted to him by the king of Mycenae Eurystheus to atone for the massacre of his own family, leads a group of faithful and experts mercenaries: the ironic Argive seer Anfiarao, the Spartan thief Autolico, the Scythian Amazon Atalanta and the wild and taciturn Theban Tideo, as well as his nephew Iolao, promoter of the hero and singer of his deeds. Hercules and his companions are hired by King Cotys to end a bloody civil war in the lands of Thrace. The enemy that the elderly monarch indicates to the hero is Reso, at the head of a powerful and numerous army that plunders and devastates his kingdom and which is said to be formed by the mythological figures of the centaurs.

Hercules, who is tormented by the memory of the extermination of his wife Megara and children, briefly trains the army of King Cotys and the subsequent battle against the Bessi, initially allies of Thrace but later “plagiarized” by Reso at his will, shows that, despite the victory, the Thracian army is still inexperienced. The mercenary, meanwhile, makes the acquaintance of the king’s daughter, Ergenia, also a widow, and of her son Areo, a great admirer of his deeds, but the torment that he carries inside pushes him to keep them at a distance.

The Thracian army, under the expert leadership of the group of mercenaries, soon becomes a well-organized and well-armed army and, in the subsequent battle against Reso’s army, is victorious. The leaders of the enemy army are brought in chains to Thrace and here the captured king makes Hercules doubt about the side he has decided to defend. The mercenary soon discovers that Cotys is actually a power-hungry vile usurper who hasn’t hesitated to kill his daughter’s husband to keep the throne and has allied himself with Eurystheus, who, once Hercules is captured along with his comrades in arms, reveals that he is the real instigator of the extermination of his family, carried out by three huge and ravenous wolves.

Hercules, now a prisoner of Cotys and chained in the dungeons of his palace, frees himself of his inner demons and, after eliminating the three wolves who killed his family, frees his companions and, with their help, kills first Eurystheus, then Cotys and his general. In the final battle, thanks also to the sacrifice of his faithful Tideo, Hercules manages to save both Ergenia and Areo, and is then recognized as the only true leader by the Thracian army.

Direction by Brett Ratner

With: Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane, John Hurt, Rufus Sewell and Irina Shayk

