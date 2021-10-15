The fantasy movie on TV: “Transformers

The fantasy film tonight on TV: “Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen” Thursday 14 October 2021 at 9pm on 20 Mediaset

Transformers – Revenge of the Fallen (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen) is a 2009 science fiction film, film adaptation of Michael Bay starring Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel and John Turturro, based on the toys of the same name from the Hasbro company.

The film is the second installment of the Transformers movie series, which began with Transformers and continued with Transformers 3 And Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction. As with the previous chapter, the director and executive producer are still Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg.

The film was released in US theaters on June 24, 2009 and in Italy on June 26, 2009, receiving negative reviews from critics and fans of the series, despite being a financial success, earning $ 402.1 million in the US and $ 836.3. millions internationally, making it the second highest-grossing film in North America and the forty-fourth highest grossing film in film history. It won three awards in the 2009 Razzie Awards for Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay, as well as being nominated for Worst Lead Actress, Worst Supporting Actress, Worst Couple, and Worst Remake or Sequel.

Optimus Prime’s team has been joined by new cybertronian fighters, who took refuge on Earth at the invitation of the faction leader. Meanwhile, Sam Witwicky continues his normal life with his girlfriend Mikaela and his guardian Autobot, Bumblebee.

Meanwhile Soundwave intercepts a conversation between Optimus Prime and Councilor Galloway, discovering that another fragment of the AllSpark remains, kept in a naval base. Soundwave also discovers that Megatron, after his death, was thrown into the Laurentian Abyss, guarded by the navy. The Decepticon then sends Ravage, a robotic panther, to Earth, with the task of stealing the AllSpark splinter: Ravage sneaks into the base and, with Reedman’s help, comes out with the fragment, despite the timely intervention of humans. .

Optimus reports to Sam about the theft of the Cube splinter and asks him for help, informing him of his interview with Councilor Galloway, but the boy, demanding a normal life with his peers, refuses to help him. However Sam, ever since touching the AllSpark splinter found in his sweatshirt, has begun to see strange Cybertronian symbols. The boy calls Mikaela on the phone to warn her, and just at that moment Wheelie, a small Decepticon who turns into a radio controlled car, enters the workshop where the girl works and tries to steal the splinter from her, kept in a safe. The robot is discovered by Mikaela, who burns his eye and locks him in an iron box. The girl, worried about Sam, decides to join her boyfriend in college and leaves on the first plane for Philadelphia. Arriving at college, Mikaela catches Sam in her room just as he is forced to kiss with Alice. At that moment, Alice is revealed to be a human-like Transformer and begins wreaking havoc throughout the school. Sam, Mikaela and Leo, who happened to be in the room by chance at that moment, steal a car and run away, grinding and killing Alice along the way. Suddenly, however, Grindor arrives, a Decepticon with the appearance of a helicopter who leads the three boys to an abandoned factory. Here Megaton, with Scalpel, tries to find in Sam’s mind a map for a new source of Energon, the energy that gives life to the Transformers. Just at the right moment, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee come to the boy’s rescue. In an arduous fight near a forest, Optimus alone must stand up to Megatron, Starscream and Grindor: immediately after the latter’s death, Megatron hits Optimus from behind and kills him. The other Autobots arrive on the spot, but by now it’s too late: Megatron and Starscream escape.

Directed by Michael Bay

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel and John Turturro

Source: WIKIPEDIA




