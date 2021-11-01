The far right in Greece, after the Golden Dawn

In October 2020, the leaders of the Greek neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, including founder Nikolaos Michaloliakos, were sentenced to 13 years in prison by the Athens court. The trial, which had lasted five years, and then the sentence were regarded as a very significant moment in the recent political history of the country, and had marked a break in the rise of ultra-nationalist movements, parties and ideology that they had been quite strong in Greece for several years.

A year after the sentence, not only did Golden Dawn not disappear, but several other groups, its heirs, actively returned to the public scene.

Squad attacks

At the end of September in a school in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, a group of masked boys, dressed in black, armed with stones, clubs, knives and box cutters attacked some left-wing student collectives who distributed leaflets against the recent reform of the government statement. In the videos shot in the schoolyard, the attackers are seen making the Nazi salute.

The next day, outside the same school, an anti-fascist garrison was organized against the first attack, but a second one occurred: a group of people again dressed in black, armed and with helmets on their heads attacked the students and the students gathered in the courtyard and in the street in front of the school. Molotov cocktails were thrown, there were injuries, minor injuries, and six people between the ages of fifteen and seventeen were arrested. The Golden Dawn Youth Front has issued a statement of approval and support for the surrendered and the hooded boys.

In recent weeks, in Greece, there have been other similar episodes, organized by far-right groups and movements considered the heirs of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party and its methods of action. At the beginning of October, in Ilioupoli, Thessaloniki, some members of the youth organization of the Communist Party were attacked with clubs and chains in broad daylight: four injured, fourteen arrested.

Also in early October, activists of the anti-fascist movement Keerfa were beaten in Athens during a meeting in a public space. One of the attackers was arrested and convicted after being identified for a swastika tattoo seen in the videos shot that day: he is a former member of Golden Dawn, now a supporter of the far-right nationalist organization Propatria, which was already was arrested for violent no vax demonstrations in Athens.

From Golden Dawn onwards

Golden Dawn is a far-right Greek political party – with neo-Nazi, misogynistic and xenophobic ideas – which has existed since November 1993 and which was born from a small sect of Adolf Hitler supporters. For years the party had achieved irrelevant political achievements, but had managed to gain support and votes after the 2008 financial crisis thanks to various populist initiatives and anti-immigration propaganda. In the 2012 elections he managed to enter Parliament, obtaining 18 seats out of the 300 available, and in the legislative elections of January 2015 he obtained 6.28 percent of the votes, becoming the third party in the country.

Parallel to the success of the party, in 2015 a large trial against its leadership group had begun, with very heavy charges: some alleged murders, the wounding of several people with various types of weapons, repeated attacks against immigrants, homosexuals and leftist activists . The main accusation was that Golden Dawn was not a party but a “criminal association” and that dozens of its members had used it as a political tool to carry out illegal activities. Last October, the allegations were confirmed and the leaders of Golden Dawn were found guilty and sentenced.

From then on, the activity of the party and of those who belonged to it was marginal, but some of its former leaders continued to do politics. Former deputy and former spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris, for example, founded a new party called Greeks for the homeland and managed to organize meetings and protests from prison. In the Greek parliament, the consent of the Golden Dawn was collected by the Greek Solution, a formation that in the 2019 elections managed to enter both the national parliament, with ten deputies, and the European one, with one seat.

Alongside the far-right “institutional” parties, several other groups and movements defined as neo-Nazis have also been reactivated. In a recent interview, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias admitted the “resurgence” in the country of illegal activities carried out “by imitators or ramifications of Golden Dawn who apparently seek to exploit the insecurity caused by the pandemic and the widespread spread of conspiracy theories ».

In a report by the Greek police, which has not yet been made public and which has been cited by various international newspapers, there is talk of at least 16 new far-right groups born from the collapse of the Golden Dawn, seven of which are based in the north of the country, where nationalist sentiments have been amplified by the opposition to the historic Prespa agreement signed in 2018 by the government of Alexis Tsipras on the change of the name of the former Republic of Macedonia. The latter is accused of having appropriated a name and a cultural and historical identity belonging to a geographical area that fell within the borders of the Greek state, the region of Macedonia. After the agreement, however, the country agreed to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia.

“When the far right cannot dominate nationally, it traditionally builds strongholds,” he explained to the Guardian Vasiliki Georgiadou, an expert on far-right militancy at the Panteion University of Athens. «Golden Dawn did the same, in 2008, when it took hold in the economically disadvantaged areas of central Athens: it went unnoticed, and then won a seat on the city council. Two years later she entered Parliament. I fear this could happen again, with the creation of similar strongholds in the north of Greece ”.

The recent clashes in Thessaloniki, for example, have occurred in areas where unemployment is very high, and media reports citing the Greek police investigation say that there are about 5,000 members and supporters of neo-Nazi groups in Thessaloniki alone.

Kostis Papaioannou, who heads a research group studying the far right, said these new groups have several ties and alliances: with Golden Dawn and its leaders currently in prison, with movements opposed to vaccination for the coronavirus (in the north vaccination rates are much lower than in the rest of the country) and with the more conservative circles of the Greek Orthodox Church.

“There is a super-conservative right in Greece, and especially in Central Macedonia, which is ideologically supported and nurtured by the church,” he confirmed to Politic Nikos Marantzidis, professor of political science at the University of Macedonia.

Politic he then explains that a group has been created within Greek society, made up of people who have a certain public visibility, who spoke in defense of the so-called natural family, formed by the marriage between a man and a woman, to support the birth rate (battle behind which the argument of an alleged ethnic substitution to the detriment of the natives is hidden), against the introduction of sex education in schools, against the rights of women and LGBT + people. Last September, the group wrote an open letter signed by 160 people from academic, judicial and military circles, who complained about the erosion of Greek national identity.

Numerous experts saw their statement as a first step towards forming a new far-right political party, close to the governments of those countries, such as Hungary or Poland, led by radical right-wing populist parties and actively supported by hierarchies. ecclesiastical.

What is most worrying, several analysts and left-wing politicians have declared, is the slow response of the government in the face of these new obvious threats.

New Democracy

The Greek government led by New Democracy, a conservative and center-right party, and by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been accused of not having taken a clear stance against extremism in order not to risk antagonizing part of its own electoral base. “We are governed by a prime minister who is constantly worried about how to make the far-right public happy, from which he is drawing votes,” Alexis Tsipras, who leads the main opposition party, Syriza, told parliament recently. Mitsotakis, present in the classroom, simply replied: that “whoever exceeds the limits” will not have a place “in the parliamentary group of New Democracy”.

At the beginning of October, Congressman Konstantinos Bogdanos, a former TV presenter known for his rhetoric against migrant people, was for example excluded from the party’s parliamentary group following his hate speech, but many supported that the measure had come too late and that Bogdanos should never have entered the electoral roll, since his views had been known for some time. Among other things, New Democracy made it clear that the deputy had not been expelled from the party and that in the future he would have the opportunity to rejoin the parliamentary group.

Three of the ministers of the current government then come from the far-right LAOS formation, now dissolved, and these are appointments made, according to some, precisely to support the most radical wing of the party. In the government reshuffle in early September, Mitsotakis appointed Thanos Plevris, no vax, son of Kostas Plevris, head of the August 4 neo-fascist movement, minister of health, and defense attorney for his father accused for writing an anti-Semitic book.

Thanos Plevris, who until a few years ago took to the streets with Golden Dawn, is the third minister with a far-right past in the current administration. He joined Interior Minister Makis Voridis, a former supporter of the military dictatorship, and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis. All three, he wrote in a recent article Deutsche Welle, “They continue to act as a link with far-right movements, together with the minister of migration Notis Mitarachi, a right-wing extremist.”

“In the name of integrating the far right into New Democracy,” commented Professor Marantzidis, “there is a risk of making the agenda of the far right dominant (…), risking opening the back door to all kinds of populism and right-wing extremism ”.