The farce of the “Patriots” election. And the people of Hong Kong are deserting the seats

The renewal of the Hong Kong parliament has turned into an unprecedented farce. Only 29.4% of those eligible showed up at the polls and the pro-Chinese governor Carrie Lam even managed to deny the evidence, stating that “citizens are satisfied with the government and have not felt the need to choose different deputies to check the work ».

In reality we are facing yet another staging perpetrated by Beijing against the former British colony. Xi Jinping wanted the new board to be occupied only by “patriotic” representatives loyal to the Chinese Communist Party. The tensions recorded in recent times have discouraged almost the entire electorate from presenting themselves to the polls. The climate had already been tense for days, especially after arrest warrants issued against eight pro-democracy activists, some fled abroad, found guilty of urging voters to boycott the polls. Among them is the media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who will have to serve another 13 months in prison, for “organizing, joining or encouraging participation” at the 2020 vigil in memory of the victims of Tiananmen Square, unauthorized on the basis of health reasons related to the spread of Covid. But this is logically an excuse to behead the leaders of those political components that are not subject to China’s diktat.

The vote was held more than a year after its postponement and the consequent extension of the legislators in office. After the scrutiny of the National Security Committee, only 11 candidates out of the 153 admitted declared themselves extraneous to the pro-Beijing front. The polls opened at 8.30 (1.30 in Italy) and closed 14 hours later. 1.3 million people showed up at the polls (at least this is the figure provided by the government, but international observers speak of a scant one million) of the approximately 4.5 million entitled. A fact that says a lot about how much the population has confidence in the new national security law that has canceled, with arrests, any form of dissent against the centrality of Beijing. Under the new electoral law, where the essence of democracy ended up in mothballs and opposition formations forced to move in an increasingly limited space, only 20 out of 90 members were elected by popular vote. Of the remaining 70, 40 were nominated by the pro-Beijing Electoral Committee, to which 30 will be added chosen from among the representatives of the professional categories, linked to Beijing by a whole series of economic interests.

The reform is yet another attack on the city’s autonomy until 2047, after its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. Free and democratic Hong Kong, which Beijing promised Great Britain on the basis of the “one country,” two systems “, perhaps Sunday has definitively disappeared. The courage of abstention could in fact generate further problems. The new law on safety in fact punishes, even with prison, those who fail to provide a reliable reason for the failure to exercise the right to vote. “Despite the ubiquitous government advertisements, electoral sentiment in public opinion has never been so low – exiled leader of the Umbrella Revolution tweeted from London – people didn’t go to vote because they can’t pretend anymore. that everything is fine in Hong Kong “.