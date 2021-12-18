The farcical elections in Hong Kong

On Sunday, the elections for the renewal of the Legislative Council and the city parliament are held in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city. The elections, which will take place a year late, are considered a farce by all observers: over the past year and a half, the Chinese government has annulled most of the political rights of the people of Hong Kong, repressed the opposition , arrested or forced to flee hundreds of people and changed the electoral law to ensure that only friendly candidates can participate.

Initially, the elections for the Legislative Council were supposed to be held on September 6, 2020. At that time, the democratic opposition in Hong Kong – that is, those political parties and organizations that demand democratization and greater autonomy for the city, even if most of them does not want independence from China – it was at the highest popularity ever: after years of pro-democracy protests, in November 2019 the democratic candidates had swept the elections for district councils, obtaining 390 seats out of 452.

It was a largely symbolic victory, because the political power of the district councils is very limited, but it nevertheless showed the strength of the pro-democracy movement. After the victory, the strategy of the democratic activists was to aim for the Legislative Council elections scheduled for 2020, and to obtain all 35 seats (out of 70) for which they voted by universal ballot.

The Chinese Communist Party, at that point, had taken steps to avoid a victory for the Democrats at all costs.

In July 2020, he had approved a new “security law” in Hong Kong that effectively gave local and Chinese authorities complete autonomy to prosecute and incarcerate political opponents, turning virtually any activity critical or contrary to the crime into sedition. will of the Communist Party. A few days after the bill was passed, Carrie Lam, the pro-Chinese governor of Hong Kong, announced the postponement of more than a year of the vote for the Legislative Council. The decision was justified with the coronavirus pandemic, even if in Hong Kong the number of infections was low and the restrictions very loosely.

Between July 2020 and today, the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have enforced a fierce crackdown on the opposition.

They have arrested countless democracy activists, many of whom are still in prison awaiting trial, and countless others have been arrested and sanctioned; various activists were forced to flee the city and take refuge abroad. The authorities also cracked down on freedom of expression, shut down the last opposition newspaper and jailed its publisher, Jimmy Lai. Various historical events that have taken place in Hong Kong for decades have been banned. For example, any form of commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing has been banned over the past year.

Of the 390 pro-democracy district councilors elected in November 2019, 260 resigned or were forced to resign, while eight were arrested. Until a year ago, 28 members linked to democratic or autonomist movements sat in the Legislative Council: today all those seats are vacant, because the politicians who occupied them have been forced to resign or have been arrested.

Furthermore, in March 2021, the Chinese Communist Party approved a new electoral law for the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, which effectively makes it impossible for the opposition to participate. Even before the reform, the vote in Hong Kong was formulated in such a way as to favor candidates loyal to the Party: of the 70 seats available, only half were cast by universal ballot, while the other 35 members were elected by an “Electoral Commission” which represented the economic interests of the city, and that it was effectively controlled by the Chinese leadership.

With the new reform, the total seats have risen to 90, and those granted by universal ballot have dropped to 20.

Furthermore, the law provides that only “patriots” can stand for election. The definition is generic enough to leave the authorities wide autonomy in choosing candidates, but the criteria are quite clear: in March Erick Tsang, a Hong Kong official who deals with relations with China and who is loyal to the regime, explained what is meant by patriotism by saying that “you cannot call yourself a patriot if you do not love the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party”.

In the elections, therefore, practically no pro-democracy candidates will stand, both because of the scrutiny of the authorities and because the democratic movements have decided to boycott the vote.

The final problem for the authorities at this point is making sure the turnout is high enough to give the false impression that political life in Hong Kong is still vibrant. Various activities have been organized to get citizens to vote, but it is likely that most of them will remain at home anyway. Currently, the boycott of the vote is the only political weapon left to the democratic movements, but this too has been repressed: in recent weeks, the authorities have arrested a dozen activists for asking for a boycott of the vote.