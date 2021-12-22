The farewell Fiat Uno, the Ciao version for Brazil

There is no endless story, especially in the automotive sector. And that, beautiful, of the Fiat Uno has come to an end. Even in Brazil where she is an icon as much and perhaps more than in our country. In South America the compact has been produced since August 1984 in different series and generations and, after 37 years of honorable career, it is ready to give a final farewell with a special edition. The Uno Ciao limited series will represent the swan song of the model sold in over 4.3 million units. Premise: the Uno that leaves the scene is not like the last European generation, removed from the lines in 1995. The Brazilian (renamed Novo Uno) was born in 2010 on a new base, developed on the chassis of the 2003 Panda, with a style similar but different volumes. In fact, the second generation of the model: the first with various restylings and technical updates, at the end of its career it was celebrated with a special series called Grazie Mille. This is because since 1994 the model had been renamed Mille in Brazil, while it continued to be marketed under the name Uno in Argentina.