The farewell Fiat Uno, the Ciao version for Brazil

There is no endless story, especially in the automotive sector. And that, beautiful, of the Fiat Uno has come to an end. Even in Brazil where she is an icon as much and perhaps more than in our country. In South America the compact has been produced since August 1984 in different series and generations and, after 37 years of honorable career, it is ready to give a final farewell with a special edition. The Uno Ciao limited series will represent the swan song of the model sold in over 4.3 million units. Premise: the Uno that leaves the scene is not like the last European generation, removed from the lines in 1995. The Brazilian (renamed Novo Uno) was born in 2010 on a new base, developed on the chassis of the 2003 Panda, with a style similar but different volumes. In fact, the second generation of the model: the first with various restylings and technical updates, at the end of its career it was celebrated with a special series called Grazie Mille. This is because since 1994 the model had been renamed Mille in Brazil, while it continued to be marketed under the name Uno in Argentina.
The Uno Ciao obviously has unique characteristics. The external color is called Silverstone Gray and is combined with the glossy black roof and specific 14 “alloy wheels. The Italian flag is reproduced for the Uno logo on the tailgate, while in the passenger compartment there is a plate with the progressive numbering of the specimen. on the passenger side. In total, there will be 250 units. A sticker with the inscription “Uno Ciao: the story of a legend” is also applied to the side guards. The interiors are covered with two-tone finishes in dark tones, and are also standard the front central armrest, the air conditioning, the power steering, the LCD screen in the center of the instrumentation, the panoramic interior mirror to control the rear passengers and the audio system with bluetooth and USB socket. Surely, it will be a success, waiting to understand if Stellantis think of a possible heir.
