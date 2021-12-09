the farewell letter on social media

Medhi Benatia announced his retirement from football at 34 years old . The Moroccan defender, who played in Italy with Udinese , Rome And Juventus , published a long letter on social media with which he greeted his fans. Thus ends his adventure at Fatih Karagumruk, a club that plays in the Turkish league, started this summer. Below is the moving post published on his Instagram account.

Benatia’s moving farewell letter

“From an early age I had only one dream, to become a professional footballer. To get there I had to strive and work hard, make sacrifices, but above all set new goals at every stage of my career. Thank God I was lucky enough to become a professional footballer but as they say in this profession, the hardest part is not signing the first contract but lasting over time. After more than 15 years of “good and loyal service” to football, having played in the most prestigious competitions, I decided to close my career! Throughout my career I have met great people who have allowed me to build myself, which is why I want to pay tribute to all the clubs I have been to: OM, Lorient, Tours, Clermont, Udinese, Rome, Bayern Munich , Juventus, Duhail, Karagumruk. This work also allowed me to defend and represent my country, Morocco, with which I lived unforgettable moments, the various CANs but in particular the 2018 World Cup. Finally to conclude I would like to thank all those who have supported me and who have supported me all this time, my parents, my wife, my children, my agent, my dear friends and you who follow me. They say that the end of one thing is always the beginning of another … So I say see you soon, always with work and passion as a guideline. Medhi “.