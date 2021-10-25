News

the farewell messages from the cast, from Aniston to LeBlanc

The last greetings of the protagonists of the beloved television series to one of the marginal faces most appreciated by the public

James Michael Tyler, the Friends Gunther, died yesterday. The news of his disappearance began to circulate on the net in the late evening of Sunday 24 October 2021, Italian time, and went around the world. Friends is one of the most viewed and loved TV series ever, the six protagonists have remained in the hearts of many teenagers of the nineties and 2000s, but even those who were not part of the main cast have left their mark. This is for sure the case with Gunther, one of the funniest fringe characters. For this the death of James Michael Tyler left a void in the hearts of Friends fans, and beyond.

The actor passed away at 59 due to cancer. He had made it known himself after the Friends reunion, which he was unable to attend in person because of his illness. But his presence was not lacking, because he managed to connect with the actors and therefore he also participated. In the series, Gunther was the manager of Central Perk, the café where the six protagonists met for ten long years. And then he was in love with Rachel, but never managed to break through her heart.

The announcement of his disappearance came from his agent, who remembered him as Gunther from Friends but also as a husband, musician and actor. Tyler passed away in Los Angeles, at his home; he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018. In the past few hours too Friends cast actors said goodbye to Gunther, with messages on Instagram. The message also arrived on the social media on the official page of the series, which defined it as “an integral part of the Friends family”. Jennifer Aniston, his beloved Rachel, remembered him like this:

“Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thanks for the laughs you brought to the show and into our lives. You will be missed so much “

Matt LeBlanc, aka the Joey of Friends, wrote this message: “We had a lot of fun, man. We will miss you”. Also Lisa Kudrow, Phoebe, gave hers goodbye to Tyler on Instagram. She wrote: “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being here for us “. There was also a farewell message to Gunther from Monica, the actress Courtney Cox:

“The magnitude of the gratitude that you have always brought into the room and you have shown every day on the set is equal to the magnitude of the gratitude that I have for having known you”

At the moment the other two actors have not yet remembered on social networks the missing actor, David Schwimmer And Matthew PerryRoss and Chandler respectively. The fact remains that they were able to remember him in private.

