The farewell of Android Auto on smartphones is not convincing: users on a war footing

The elimination of Android Auto on smartphones updated to Android 12 has sparked negative comments from users, who point the finger at the guide mode of Google Assistant

Android 12 has brought great aesthetic and functional changes to the smartphones and tablets that will support it, although not all the changes introduced by Google they managed to actually catch the sign. In fact, one of the most discussed additions is the impossibility of using Android Auto on smartphone, the latter factor that Big G wanted to replace with the help mode of Google Assistant, with a view to strengthening (and why not, greater use) of the virtual assistant of the Mountain View giant.

But like all things, even the new elements may not fully convince, especially if they are less “open” and practical. And so it is not uncommon to come across criticisms of Google’s latest experimentation, with users of Reddit who have blamed Assistant’s driving mode as “unsafe and slow“. A completely different pasta than Android Auto on smartphone, which made it possible to replicate all the distinctive features of the platform introduced by Big G directly on a mobile device and therefore without necessarily having to go through an infotainment system inside the car. Also because not all cars are compatible with Android Auto.

The criticisms of the Google Assistant guide mode

Google Assistant Driving Mode is apparently terrible. I’ve never even used it, but reading this post and with the move to Android 12 tomorrow when my Pixel 6 Pro gets here, I’m getting a bit nervous. – Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) November 1, 2021

To this is added a further disadvantage: the help mode of Google Assistant it has never officially landed in our territory. If you then add the not too positive comments of the users, here is that Big G’s move is still far from breaking through. Someone else, for example, complains about the existence of some bugs in the aforementioned mode, since the options and functions do not always react as expected and are sometimes even difficult to use.

For the benefit of better clarity, it must be remembered that the innovations introduced by Google with Android 12 obviously do not affect those who are in possession of a vehicle with support for the Android Auto infotainment system. Considering that the guide mode was introduced in the spring of 2019, we expect upcoming important improvements from Big G, especially in light of the choice adopted with version number twelve of the “green robot”. But some users are ready to bet on the resounding return of Android Auto on smartphone. Very difficult, it is true, but by no means impossible considering the typical unpredictability of Google.