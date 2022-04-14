The farewell of ‘Pibe’ Valderrama to Freddy Rincón – Sports
Both former soccer players built a friendship outside the soccer fields.
April 14, 2022, 12:29 PM
from the night of this Wednesday, April 13, when the renowned Colombian ex-soccer player Freddy Rincón dieddozens of public figures, especially from the world of football, have remembered Rincón’s legacy and have sent messages of condolences to his family.
Rincón died in the city of Cali after suffering a traffic accident last Monday, when he was traveling as co-pilot in a private vehicle that collided with a bus of the MIO transport system.
One of his teammates on the field was ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, with whom he was part of the generation of the Colombian National Team that qualified for three World Cups in a row. Furthermore, the two built a close friendship over the years.
Through his Instagram account, the ‘Pibe’ shared a photo from several years ago with Rincón, to whom he dedicated a short message but with some heartfelt words:
“One day we became a family and we learned to love, to respect and we became unforgettable. I love you morocho,” says the message.
