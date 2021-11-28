Broadway is in mourning after that Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91 in the early hours of Friday 26 November. The composer was one of the biggest names in American and international theater, obviously reactions of Hollywood and Broadway stars, from Jake Gyllenhaal to Lin-Manuel Miranda, they are not long in coming. The American composer, playwright and lyricist author of some of the most famous titles in the world such as West Side Story, Sweeney Todd And Into the Woods, he was remembered in this way by those who got to know him and work with him. Jake Gyllenhaal writes (Here the instagram post):

This photo was taken as the curtain closed at the opening show of ‘Sunday in the Park with George’. I am extremely grateful that I was able to share moments with the American theatrical musical master and to have been able to play his George. We have lost a giant. We will miss you. Rest in peace.

Stephen Sondheim: the farewell of the stars to the famous composer

“Just a few days ago I was telling someone how fun (and damn hard) it can be to sing a song composed by Stephen Sondheim. Staging his works has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss, his” he wrote Anna Kendrick. “Thank God Sondheim has reached 91, so he can have the time to write such wonderful lyrics. May he rest in peaceHe commented instead Barbra Streisand.

To future historians: Stephen Sondheim was a genuine person. Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria and Sweeney Todd and Bobby and George & Dot and Fosca and many others. Some may argue that Shakespeare’s plays were too pompous, but Steve was genuine and he was here, and he laughed so hard on shows and we loved him. ” Lin-Manuel Miranda writes “And last week, when I wrote to him to tell him that his ears were probably on fire from the kindnesses shared by the generations of writers he mentored, he replied like this (‘Thank you for raising my spirits, Lin . I feel like I have paid off at least partially my debt to Oscar Hammerstein). But Steve, you’ve paid off your debt to Oscar 1000 times over. We love you. I love you. Thanks.

