the farewell to football is full of likes on social media and upsets the fans

Following the announcement of Eighty for Brady, the first film produced and starring Tom Brady, the American football superstar has made his own retirement from the NFL with a moving farewell post published on social media.

The post is available at the bottom of the article and reads: “I have always believed that football is a sport to which you have to give 100%, otherwise it would be impossible to win and winning is the thing I love most in this sport. Every single day there is a physical, mental and emotional challenge that has helped me maximize my potential so far. And I’ve always done my best in the past 22 years. Because in the field, as in life, there are no shortcuts.” Tom Brady added: “It’s hard for me to write these words, but here they are. I will no longer give my 100% to that pledge. I have loved my career in the NFL and now is the time to focus my time and energy on other things that need my attention.“.

Throughout his career Tom Brady has won the NFL ring seven times, and was awarded for five times with the Super Bowl MVP title. Apparently a new adventure in the world of cinema awaits him now, given that in 2020 Tom Brady founded a production company together with the Russo brothers, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame.

Who knows that sooner or later the fans will not see it along with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, two of his great friends.