“The farewell to the strengthened is a gift to the No vax, it’s like saying we joked”

The controversy is not lacking. “The farewell to Green pass strengthened is a gift to No vax. The fact of abolishing it overnight, the fact of saying that you can go back to work means, as a communicative message: “we joked. You did well to resist“”. The epidemiologist supports this at Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Lopalcoprofessor of hygiene at the University of Salento who, among other things, agrees with the protests of the principals who, from April 1st, will see teachers not vaccinated return to work, who will be able to resume their activities, even if they do not in direct contact with the boys, making the tampon.

“People who did not want to get vaccinated – he continues – rather than get the vaccine, as 90% of the country did, found excuses, wasted time, presented certificates, filed appeals … wasted time waiting for what then came the amnesty. It is a favor that has been done not only to the No vaxes but also to the political parties that wink at these people“.

LOCKDOWN – «The risk of a new lockdown in our country, as is happening in China, does not exist. We have managed the pandemic better than in the eastern country because from the beginning we considered the fact that coexistence with the virus would be necessary. And we vaccinated a lot », the expert says, commenting on the return to the lockdown for Shanghai, which will remain – 5 days in its eastern part and 5 in its western one – blocked to allow for population screening. China, continues Lopalco, “has a completely different situation from ours. The whole management of the pandemic was wrong because the mirage of the Covid 0, which was unattainable. And therefore the country finds itself with a population in which the virus has not circulated. Furthermore, a population not immunized by a vaccine that did not work and that was used little and badly “.

THE MANAGEMENT – «Switching from emergency to ordinary management of the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic is more than right. I have been supporting this for some time. But the ordinary must be prepared. Extraordinary management, with dedicated Covid departments in hospitals, is not sustainable in the long term. But the virus will be there forever. At the moment, however, I don’t see much organizational commitment to switch to this ordinary management “, explains Lopalco, who gives” an example for everyone: many cases of hospitalizations attributed to Covid, at this moment, concern patients who go to hospital for others reasons and test positive for the virus. This is because there is still an intense viral circulation and the probability that there is a carrier of the virus, even among those with a different pathology, is very high. These people are currently being transferred to Covid wards, regardless of their disease, even if they do not need a pulmonologist or an infectious disease specialist. This aspect has been underestimated until now. Yet, in this situation there are and will be many vaccinated people who do not have problems with the virus. The management of these patients, once the emergency is over, will be done in the ordinary wards, not in the Covid ones. For this, it is necessary to prepare the staff and have, in the ordinary wards, isolation rooms as is done for other pathogens, tuberculosis or other ».

For Lopalco, therefore, ordinary management is in contradiction with continuing to keep Covid departments open, «with all that means: dedicated personnel, specific organization. In practice, if we continue with this organization, we will still have a non-ordinary management without even the support of the emergency law, with all that this means from an administrative point of view, for example for extraordinary payments and budget overruns “.