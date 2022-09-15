The fascinating opening of ‘Game of Thrones’ if it were anime

Come on HBO, make it possible. This opening would be ideal if “Game of Thrones” were adapted into an anime with all the characters from the original series.

Right now we’re hooked on House of the Dragon after the epic episode four about how Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) lost her virginity to Ser Criston Conle (Fabien Frankel) after one night in the brothel on Silk Street in King’s Landing. , it is time to remind you that there is an animator and designer who imagined what it would be like game of Thrones if it were an adaptation to the anime world.

We are going to tell them that after seeing the opening we would definitely be hooked on all the seasons, OVAS and movies if Ryan Condal, showrunner, and George RR Martin, creator of Westeros, decide to team up with a Japanese animation studio to make it possible. But please don’t let it be Mappa (Jujutsu Kaisen) because the format they used in this intro seems more oriented to classic 90s 2D or WiT (Attack on Titan) style.

The author, Malec, has worked on other adaptations but it is the game of Thrones the most addictive for her song “Sex is Free” or “Winter Hating Love”, which has all the resemblance to the old Saint Seiya songs. Didn’t you notice the resemblance to “Pegasus Fantasy”? From the beginning we are introduced to all the characters: Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and obviously Daenerys Taragaryen (Emilia Clarke) on the back of Dragon.



YouTube Malec This is what Daenerys Targaryen would look like in anime.



The Night King is also adapted along with other walkers, not forgetting Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner). The opening is so enveloping that we can imagine the violent scenes at the level of ClaymoreOwn Attack on Titan and what, possibly, we will see with Chainsaw Man. The sexual scenes would also have to be at the level of Nana or Baki so that it is not censored or restricted for platforms like Crunchyroll.



YouTube Malec It has nearly nine million views.



game of Thrones it doesn’t even have close conversations to be adapted to animeas was done at the time with the first season of Supernatural, but it would be a great idea now that spin-offs are on the rise.