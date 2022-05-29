The fascinating story of the woman who took photos with Hollywood celebrities

A mysterious photo album surprised the employees of a small antique shop in Belgium and his finding went viral through social networks. In the footage, an anonymous woman can be seen posing for the camera alongside various Hollywood celebrities, from Bruce Willis even a young woman Angelina Joliegoing by Harrison Ford, Patrick Stewart, Will Smith, Tom Hanksamong others.

In February 2020, the managers of Opnieuw & Co, a small second-hand store located in the city of Mortsel, province of Antwerp, shared some of the photos on Facebook and users launched an investigation to find out. who was the lucky lady and why did she have such an impressive collection of celebrity postcards.

Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Angelina Jolie (Photo: Facebook @opnieuwenco)

“We are looking for the owner of this photo album,” they wrote from the store. “It contains a bunch of photos of a lady with Hollywood stars. We believe that this may have been shared by accident and therefore we are looking for the owner of this album, “they explained in the post in which they asked their followers to spread the message.

In just a couple of hours, one of the users noticed that one of the photos had a tag that clearly read “Maria Snoeys-Lagler” of “Hollywood Foreign Press”, so the mysterious anonymous woman happened to have a first and last name, and also an occupation: she was a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English), a non-profit organization of journalists and photographers who specialize in the entertainment industry. With that key piece of information, the pieces of the puzzle began to fall into place.

Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Bruce Willis (Photo: Facebook @opnieuwenco)

Made up of some 90 members from around 55 countries, the HFPA is in charge of directing the annual Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles, so it can be deduced that the photos with celebrities were taken at that prestigious award show.

To clarify things, days later, the store published a new post in which it ended the search for information and thanked users for their collaboration in the cause. “Dear people, we are pleasantly surprised by your enormous help in our search for the photo album lady.”, they wrote from the Facebook profile of Opnieuw & Co. “Part of the mystery is now solved”, they said then and summarized the fascinating life story of Maria, who died in 2016, aged 93.

Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Will Smith (Photo: Facebook @opnieuwenco)

According to the local press, The woman moved to Los Angeles, California, with her husband, John Snoeys, in the 1950s. The man was a journalist in Hollywood, but he died very young and Maria made the decision to take over his work. Thus, she carried out a long career as a journalist, a profession that she practiced until she was 87 years old.. During that time, she worked for the HFPA and also for Smokea Belgian humor magazine.

The antique store also reported that a local channel managed to contact Maria’s daughter in Los Angeles, and that she was very surprised by the news of the discovery. “Nobody knows how the album ended up with us, but now we get in touch with Rita, María’s daughter, to talk to her about what she would like to do with him”, They added and closed the post with a reflection: “What a story, what a mystery.”

Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Harrison Ford (Photo: Facebook @opnieuwenco)

When Maria’s story appeared on portals around the world, Guy Mortier, a former editor-in-chief of the magazine Smoke, spoke about the journalist and her work. “She became our regular Hollywood correspondent in the ’70s when her husband died unexpectedly.”, explained the man in an article published in the same medium.

Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Patrick Stewart (Photo: Facebook @opnieuwenco)

“Like his wife, John Snoeys was from Antwerp, but had lived in Los Angeles since the 1950s and had access to major Hollywood studios as a foreign correspondent,” Mortier said. And he added, “So he was able to personally meet the stars of top-tier series like Mannix, Bonanza Y lassie”.

Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks (Photo: Facebook @opnieuwenco)

The journalist pointed out that Maria’s husband had almost unlimited access to celebrities and that he was allowed to be everywhere, even in the editing rooms. “Anything that was cut from reels of film and ended up on the ground was allowed to be taken away and sent to publishers in large envelopes, accompanied by a few sheets of information on well-known actors and series.“, revealed.

Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Sam Neill and Robert Downey Jr (Photo: Facebook @opnieuwenco)

Mortier described Maria as “a brave lady, very kind and open, with a smiling smile” who quickly adapted to the role her husband occupied. In fact, in a short time, she quickly became head of the foreign press in Los Angeles and, as such, had access to everything.

Maria Snoeys-Lagler with Elijah Wood (Photo: Facebook @opnieuwenco)

“Although times were changing back then: the contact between the press and the stars was less and less personal, but the slides and press kits that Maria continued to provide us with over the years were still very welcome”, Said the former editor-in-chief.