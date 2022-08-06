The fascination of power
From time immemorial, the exercise of authority began as a need for someone to lead a purpose for the common good. Since man organized himself in community to help and collaborate to solve common problems, it was necessary to establish hierarchies and power structures so that the objectives set could be achieved by establishing times, tasks, goals and rewards. This is how the exercise of power was born and since then to date there have been innumerable examples of extraordinary achievements for good leadership to leadership that have damaged an entire society and several generations. There has been everything in this history of power.
Considering the definition of the Venezuelan writer Moises Naim in his book “The end of power”, it means the ability to make someone do something or stop doing it. Notice what a simple and clear description to define the exercise of power. Without a doubt, the authority of power is sometimes exercised neatly and in the proper sequence that earns respect and attention from the governed, but there are other authoritarian styles that manage to exercise power based on fear and the division of the different levels of society, both economically and educationally. The best way to exercise power is by having the capacity for persuasion, conviction and generalized motivation, that is where the clean and pure essence of power lies. Not in the obligation of the mandate but in the conviction of it.