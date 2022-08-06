The fascination of power

From time immemorial, the exercise of authority began as a need for someone to lead a purpose for the common good. Since man organized himself in community to help and collaborate to solve common problems, it was necessary to establish hierarchies and power structures so that the objectives set could be achieved by establishing times, tasks, goals and rewards. This is how the exercise of power was born and since then to date there have been innumerable examples of extraordinary achievements for good leadership to leadership that have damaged an entire society and several generations. There has been everything in this history of power.

Considering the definition of the Venezuelan writer Moises Naim in his book “The end of power”, it means the ability to make someone do something or stop doing it. Notice what a simple and clear description to define the exercise of power. Without a doubt, the authority of power is sometimes exercised neatly and in the proper sequence that earns respect and attention from the governed, but there are other authoritarian styles that manage to exercise power based on fear and the division of the different levels of society, both economically and educationally. The best way to exercise power is by having the capacity for persuasion, conviction and generalized motivation, that is where the clean and pure essence of power lies. Not in the obligation of the mandate but in the conviction of it.

Whenever I ask my students if they like to command or obey more, most of them tell me to command. This means that in the inner heart of many people there is that “fascination of power” that implies great responsibility and permanent commitment, even beyond the mandates exercised as we have observed in different times. So our job as a society is to train people with leadership skills to exercise the power that is required in governments, companies, schools, churches, civil associations, armies and multilateral organizations. One of the main instruments to control and balance the excesses of power are the political counterweights that reside in the legislative and judicial areas, non-governmental organizations, social networks, the media, intellectuals, international organizations and educated and educated civil society. Critically, all these elements manage to curb the excesses of power to a great extent. We need leaders with a vision of the future, with simplicity, clarity and ethics so that they know how to explain to the governed what the current conditions of a nation or a state are and the paths to take in order to reach the goal. That they know how to excite and persuade with arguments and convictions, not with occurrences or divisions, that polarize or use the easy and perverse resource of discrediting to prove themselves, going from giving their versions to turning them into aversions. Society today more than ever demands peace and tranquility, work, health and good education and to achieve this, a balanced, intelligent, sustained and substantial exercise of power is needed, with citizen participation. One of the most important lessons of power is learning not only to exercise it properly, but also to know how to leave it with dignity and in the times set by civil laws or human nature, which will always be wiser. Relinquishing power not only means losing formal authority, but also taking a step towards freedom with the satisfaction of having fulfilled a duty. There are many leaders who have fought and still fight to achieve power, their obsession increases so much that, once their goal is reached, they become slaves to their own desires. The best way to exercise power is to command by obeying, that is, to be an example, guide and permanent leader. Let’s identify the true leaders, those who have stories of loyalty, consistency, principles, values ​​such as simplicity and the promotion of teamwork and permanent accountability. If we achieve this goal as a society, we will be able to see a real and true transformation that we must call revolution in its broad sense of evolving to change, but above all, to improve, not only to exercise power, which should be a social commitment, not a personal or group ambition. Ramiro Ramos Salinas has a master’s degree in Business Administration and a doctorate in Public Administration. He is a Mexican businessman, author, professor and politician. Twitter:@RamiroRamosSal

