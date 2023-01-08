The fashion brands of the stars

If you want to wear the shoes of Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and The City”, shape your figure like that of Kim Kardashian herself, or exude the elegance of Antonio Banderas, you’re in luck: these and other celebrities have their own clothing brands for be in fashion.

Fashion and fame often go hand in hand and it is not surprising to see that the styles of “celebrities” are among the most imitated on social networks.

But now, instead of having to rack your brains to find out where the stars got their clothes, they can dress directly in the same clothes as them. Or, at least, with those of those who, like some Kardashians, Cristiano Ronaldo, Beyoncé or Sarah Jessica Parker, have their own fashion brands.

KIM KARDASHIAN.

The most famous Kardashian, Kim, has her own clothing brand, “Skims”. The firm began with underwear that shaped the figure, but has expanded to other shapewear such as bathing suits and finally dresses. Also available in a wide variety of sizes.

All of them promise to stylize and shape the body, so for those who dream of a silhouette like that of this socialite, it is the ideal brand.

CRISTIANO RONALDO.

The famous soccer player also has his facet in the world of fashion. And, although he started out as an underwear model, he later made the leap to creating his own brand, “CR Underwear”, which is a complete success.

With statement collections depending on the period, CR7 “wanted to create designs that are bold and make you feel your best as soon as you put them on,” he told GQ.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN.

Another of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Khloé, is also quite the fashion entrepreneur like Kim.

In 2016 he created the “Good American” brand, whose jeans have become so famous as to reach an agreement with Inditex and be sold at Zara. In addition, all its lines have a wide variety of sizes.

Although it started out focused only on jeans, “Good American” currently sells all kinds of clothing and accessories, from sweatshirts to shoes to sportswear and outerwear.

VICTORIA BECKHAM.

Victoria Beckham, the most famous former Spice Girl, and wife of former soccer player David Beckham, not only succeeds in cosmetics and makeup, but also has her own fashion label.

Of course, unlike other “celebrity” bets, Victoria Beckham’s is about a haute couture firm that bears her name and is not suitable for all budgets. And, despite the fact that she is said to be in debt, many of her designs are seen on red carpets.

His gala dresses stand out above all, but he has all kinds of accessories and more urban and sports clothing, and he has even collaborated with firms such as Reebok.

J BALVIN.

The controversial reggaeton artist is famous, in addition to his catchy songs, for his colorful and picturesque aesthetics.

In fact, he has worked with various clothing brands. In 2020 she launched the “Colors” collection in collaboration with Guess, but she has also done it with Nike or Bape. And he also sells his own clothing and merchandise on his website.

In fact, the biggest controversy was due to his scuffles with the rapper Residente. After the rapper deleted a publication in which he compared the reggaeton music with hot dogs, he decided to sell T-shirts inspired by that food, and that event was one of the triggers for the former member of Calle 13 to dedicate the famous Bizarrap to him.

RIHANNA.

The singer, whose makeup and cosmetic lines are a success, also triumphs in the world of fashion.

And it is that if their makeup ranges were inclusive with all types of skins and tones; her lingerie brand, “Savage x Fenty”, is one thanks to the diversity of sizes and bodies for which her garments are intended.

In addition to underwear, it sells loungewear and pajamas. They can be purchased in more than 120 countries and the brand is valued at one billion dollars. It is said that their parades and clothes call to be the heirs of Victoria’s Secret.

BEYONCE.

The singer Beyonce has also ventured into the world of fashion, specifically sports, with her brand Ivy Park, which stands out for its unisex features with simple lines that break gender patterns through comfortable garments.

With this bet, Queen B intended to “exceed all the limits associated with sportswear and support and motivate women so that they understand that beauty goes beyond their physique,” according to what he said when announcing his project.

KANYE WEST.

The controversial rapper, ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, has been successful for years with “Yeezy”, his own clothing brand that stood out for its sneakers… However, like his marriage to Kim, his time in the world of fashion seems be finished.

Recently, both Adidas and Balenciaga and GAP broke their agreements with Kanye to sell his famous “Yeezy”. And it seems that an attempt by the rapper to achieve a new marriage with Skechers has gone awry.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER.

The leading actress of “Sex and The City”, Sarah Jessica Parker has, like her character Carrie Bradshaw, an impeccable taste for fashion.

So much so, that she herself has dared to launch “SJP”, her own fashion brand. If you dreamed of wearing shoes as stylish and glamorous as the ones Carrie wore in New York, you’re in luck.

In addition, the brand has been expanding and, although footwear is its flagship, they have even designed wedding dresses.

ANTONIO BANDERAS.

The case of Antonio Banderas is very special, since when he launched his collection in “Selected Homme” and “El Corte Inglés”, he did not limit himself to putting the name.

Because, in addition to being a businessman or creative, the actor wanted to get involved in his fashion project as a designer and, for this, he studied in 2015 at Central Saint Martins in London, one of the most prestigious textile design schools in the world.

“I decided that to create ‘Antonio Banderas Design’ the right path was to study and I went to the best place,” he said in an interview with the newspaper CincoDías.

His objective was clear: “I want to be faithful to my culture, and with moderate prices,” said the actor, explaining that he was looking for “the retro-future, the curiosity to look back at the European dream of the 50s and 60s. ”.