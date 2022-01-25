the fashion capsule inspired by dance

From romantic pastel pink by Waltzer dei Fiori, climax moment de The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky, ai dark scenarios and the suffering atmospheres of The black Swanfamous 2010 film starring actress Natalie Portman and directed by Darren Aronofsky: the new Zara campaign in collaboration with the New York City Ballet for Spring Summer 2022 it is an ode to the contrasting power of classical ballet, to the emotions – all the emotions – that a dance performance is capable of arousing.

It is the world of dance that inspires the clothing of the new fashion capsule that Zara will launch in the spring: entering the NYCity Ballet stage costumes archive, the Spanish giant borrows crop tops, academic jumpsuits, very short flounced tulle dresses, slip dresses, modeling leotards and stockings, declining them both in the quintessential tone of classical ballet – pastel pink – both in black. Very interesting in the Zara capsule are the black full skirts: wide and high-waisted, who knows if they were not inspired by the “romantic tutu” that the legendary dancer Maria Taglioni introduced in 1832. The Zara skirt that we are going to wear next spring in fact retains some vague reminiscence of that stage costume, made with layered tulle veils that reached the dancer’s calf. But not only that: the most modern garments of the Zara capsule also recall the practical approach of contemporary dance, as well as the costumes of the neoclassical ballet.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It is in collaboration with Vanessa Beecroft that Marta Ortega (the daughter of Amancio Ortega, founder of Zara) has decided to create this capsule: a contemporary artist of Italian origins, Vanessa Beecroft is known in the world of creatives precisely for her multifaceted talent that veers from painting to sculpture, from photography to video installations.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Very high buns, smokey eye make-up and, of course, well-laced pointe shoes: are the dancers of New York City Ballet to appear as protagonists in the campaign with which Zara presents its capsule inspired by the world of dance. It ranges from one atmosphere to another, we said: if in one photo, dominated by the pastel pink nuance, it seems to breathe the gracefulness of a Confetto Fairy full-length, in the other you find yourself dragged with impetus into the world of Odile, the famous black swan who deceives Odette in the third act of Swan Lake.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The artistic inspiration and strength of this collaboration with the New York City Ballet they also let us already imagine what the future of Zara could be, now that Marta Ortega has been appointed (at the end of 2021, ed) President of the Inditex group. It is now clear that Zara wants to get rid of the fast fashion brand label, focusing on quality collaborations with international creatives and talents that allow the brand to elevate its perception. Nice challenge, sure, but Zara is already moving correctly. And five, six, seven, eight …

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT What to buy at the 2022 winter sales READ NOW 12 trips you absolutely must do in 2022 READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io