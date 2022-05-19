The Fashion Designer Who Designed Marilyn Monroe’s Dress Says Kim Kardashian Made a ‘Big Mistake’

Kim Kardashian pulled off her latest fashion stunt: days later, her Met Gala outfit is still being talked about. The star had appeared, sculptural, in the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962, when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F Kennedy. The choice of a historic dress is not unanimous among haute couture professionals and curators of fashion pieces.

Bob Mackie is the designer who sketched the dress. At 23, he was working as an assistant for the designer Jean Louis, creator of the piece. In an interview with Entertainment Weeklyhe believes that wearing this dress was “a big mistake” on the part of Kim Kardashian: “Marilyn was a goddess […] She was made for her. She was designed for her. No one else could be seen in this dress. »

A point of view shared by the International Council of Museums, which is based on the duty of conservation of period pieces: “Historical clothing should not be worn by anyone, public or private figures […] As museum professionals, we strongly recommend that all museums avoid lending historical clothing for wear, as these are artifacts of the material culture of its time, and they must be preserved for future generations. »

Ripley’s Institution, which loaned the dress to the reality TV icon, detailed all of the care measures that were taken ahead of the Met Gala: “With input from clothing curators, appraisers, archivists and insurance, the condition of the garment was the top priority […] No changes were made to the dress. »

Careful and strategic, Kim Kardashian only wore the quirky dress to capture her red carpet stair climb. She then changed for the rest of the evening, sporting a replica.