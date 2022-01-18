the fashion house restarts after the rescue (also by the state) – Corriere.it

The historic Italian fashion brand Corneliani returns to produce under a new guise. Since the beginning of December, the Mantuan plant has been operating under the ownership of Nuova Corneliani born from the rescue that has the State with a minority stake (49%) and the private investors of Investcorp in the capital. The public-private operation, which gave its name to the “Corneliani method” (also used for the Como Canepa and Sicamb di Latina), is an example of how Italian specialties in a momentary economic and financial crisis can be saved, but able to to walk on one’s own legs. “For me it is exciting to be here – said the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, visiting the Mantua plant – because Corneliani represented baptism in my activity as a minister. It is a pragmatic dimension of what the Italian economy is. On the one hand, the Italian brand associated with quality, known all over the world for its ability to make art. On the other hand, there are many crisis situations where the brand is not enough to overcome difficult moments. The role of the state is to create conditions so that the entrepreneurs who exist, whom I thank for their commitment, can do business “.

The safeguard fund Giorgetti, who met the workers and the RSUs, underlined that “in the case of Corneliani we applied for the first time the instrument of safeguard fund which provides for the entry of the State among the shareholders, but silent and respectful of the effort of those who want to carry on the business. Unity and responsibility on the part of all, institutions, investors and workers are the secrets for the success of the operation. Corneliani’s success will depend on the fact that young people enter with the passion of being able to do exceptional and unique things in the world ». The visit was also attended by the president of the group Silvio Salini, the managing director Giorgio Brandazza, the mayor of Mantua Mattia Palazzo, for the property Hazem Ben Gacem, Investcorp’s investment manager in Europe, and Domenico Arcuri, managing director of Invitalia.



Unions satisfied The hope now is to apply the “Corneliani method” to other corporate crises. «The presence today in Corneliani of all the subjects who believed in all this – declared è Gianni Ardemagni, Femca Cisl secretary general Asse del Po who participated in the visit together with Michele Orezzo (Filctem Cgil) and Giovanni Pelizzoni (Uiltec Uil) – reinforces the hope that this experience can also be taken as a reference in other disputes, changing the paradigm in the management of corporate crises, to advantage of the Italian manufacturing industry, of the employed and of their important skilled labor ». Ardemagni spoke of “a unique agreement in the sector in Italy, which made it possible to safeguard and give a new perspective to an important historical brand in men’s outerwear, while guaranteeing Made in Italy, the centrality of the Mantua production site and also of employment.

