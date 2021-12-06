“The fashion of a watered down secularism”





The press conference of Pope Francis by plane on the return journey from Greece – Ansa

Your Holiness, in Cyprus you asked Archbishop Chrysostomo for forgiveness. What are the reasons that prompted you to make this request?

I apologized to my brother Chrysostomo for all the divisions that have existed among Christians, especially for those that we Catholics have caused. I also wanted to apologize by looking at the history of Cyprus’s independence. A part of the Catholics had sided with the European governments to prevent independence. And I apologized for the scandal of the division, at least for what we are to blame: we are to blame for the spirit of self-sufficiency … It always does me good to think that God never tires of forgiving. We are the ones who get tired of asking for forgiveness and when we do not ask God for forgiveness we will hardly ask our brothers. It is more difficult to ask forgiveness from the brother than from God. Because we know that there God tells us: “Go you are forgiven”, instead with the brothers there is shame, humiliation. In today’s world humiliation is needed, it is difficult, the attitude of humiliation. So many things are happening in the world, so many lost lives, so many wars, why do we never apologize? I wanted to apologize for the divisions, at least of those we have caused, the others ask those responsible. I’m sorry about ours. One last, which came from my heart, is for the scandal of the migrants’ drama, for the scandal of so many lives drowned in the sea.

In the Church there is a division between the clergy and the laity. How does this reconcile with synodality?

We are one flock and making this division of the lay clergy is a functional, qualifying division, but we are one flock and the dynamics between the differences within the church is synodality, that is, listening to one another and going together. Syn odos, to lead the way together, this is the sense of the synodality that your Orthodox Churches, even the Eastern Catholic Churches, have preserved. The Latin Church had forgotten about this. It was Saint Paul VI who restored the synodal path more than fifty years ago and we are making a journey to rediscover the habit of synodality, of walking together.

What do you think of the Common Document on Christmas just issued by the European Union?

It is an anachronism. Many dictatorships throughout history have tried to do so, let’s think of Napoleon, the Nazi, Communist dictatorship. It is a fashion of a watered down secularism, but it has not worked in history. This makes me think of something speaking about the EU, which I believe is necessary: ​​the European Union must take in hand the ideals of the great founding fathers who were ideals of unity and Europe must be careful not to make ideological colonization. , this could come to divide the countries, to make the European Union fail, which must respect every country and not standardize. I think he will not do it, there is no such intention, but he has to be careful, because sometimes they come, they throw projects like this there. No, each country has its own peculiarity, each country is open to others: the European Union, its own sovereignty, the sovereignty of the brothers who respect each country and be careful not to be vehicles of ideological colonization. This is why Christmas is an anachronism.

You spoke in the presidential palace in Athens about the fact that democracy is retreating especially in Europe, to any nation you were referring to? What would you say to those leaders who profess to be devout Christians but then at the same time promote undemocratic values ​​and policies?

Democracy is a treasure, a treasure of civilization and it must be guarded, it must be guarded. And not only guarded by a higher entity but guarded among the countries themselves, the democracy of others must be guarded. Today perhaps I see two dangers against democracy: one is that of populisms, which are beginning to show their nails. I am thinking of a great populism of the last century, Nazism, which defended national values, so he said, and managed to annihilate democratic life, indeed life itself with the death of the people, to become a bloody dictatorship. Today I will say let us be careful that governments do not slip down this path of populisms, which have nothing to do with popularisms which are the free expression of peoples, with their identity. On the other hand, democracy weakens, which weakens when national values ​​are sacrificed to an “empire”, a kind of supranational government. This is something that must make us think. We must not fall into populisms in which a dictatorship of “us and not the others”, as Nazism did think of Nazism. On this there is a novel written in 1903 written by Benson, The Master of the World, who dreams of a future in which an international government with economic and political measures rules all other countries. The weakening of democracy is due to the danger of populisms and the danger of these references to international economic and cultural powers.

Migration is not a central theme only in the Mediterranean. It also affects other parts of Europe. It concerns Eastern Europe. Let’s think about the barbed wire. What do you expect, for example, from Poland, from Russia. And from other countries like Germany from its new government …

Now it is fashionable to make walls or barbed wire to prevent access. The first thing I would say to them is: think about the time when you were a migrant and they would not let you in. It was you who wanted to escape from your land and now you want to build walls: those who build walls lose the sense of history, of their own history. Those who build walls have this experience, at least a large part: that of having been slaves. You could tell me: but governments have a duty to govern. And if such a wave of migrants arrives, it cannot be governed. Each government must clearly say “I can receive many … Because the rulers know how many migrants they are capable of receiving. This is their right. But migrants must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated. If a government cannot accommodate more than a certain number, it must enter into dialogue with other countries. This is why the European Union is important. Because it can bring about harmony among all governments for the distribution of migrants. Let’s think of Cyprus, or Greece. Or even in Lampedusa, in Sicily. The migrants arrive and there is no harmony between all the countries to send them here, or there, or there. This general harmony is missing. I repeat the last word I said: integrated. It is not easy to welcome and solve the problem of migrants, but if we do not solve the problem of migrants we risk wrecking civilization. Representatives of European governments come to an agreement. For me, a model in its time of integration was Sweden. Today I went to a boarding school in Athens. I watched. And I told the translator but here there is a fruit salad of cultures. They are all mixed up. I used a domestic expression. He replied: This is the future of Greece. Grow in integration. It’s important. But there is another drama I want to point out. It is when the migrants, before arriving, fall into the hands of traffickers who take away all the money they have and transport them on boats. When they are sent back, the traffickers take them back. There is also an “Open Arms” movie that shows this reality. Something that hurts. But we risk civilization.

You accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris Aueptit. Why are you in such a hurry? And speaking of the Sauvé report on abuses: the Church had an institutional responsibility and the phenomenon had a systemic dimension. What do you think of this declaration and what does it mean for the universal Church?

I begin with the second question. When doing these studies we must be careful in the interpretations that are made for sectors of time. When one does a study on such a long time, there is the risk of confusing the way of feeling the problem of one era 70 years before the other. I would just like to say this as a principle: a historical situation must be interpreted with the hermeneutics of the time, not with ours. For example, slavery. We say: it is brutality. The abuses of 70 or 100 years ago are brutality. But the world in which they lived it is not the same as it is today: for example in the case of abuses in the Church the attitude was to cover up. This attitude is unfortunately also used to a large extent in families. We must always interpret with the hermeneutics of the time, not with ours. I have not read the report, I listened to the comments of the French bishops. The bishops will come to me this month and I will ask them to explain. As for the Aupetit case: I wonder but what did he do that was so serious that he had to resign? Someone answer me, what did he do?

We do not know…

And if we do not know the accusation we cannot condemn … Investigate, because there is a danger of saying: he has been convicted. Who condemned him? Public opinion, chatter … And you won’t know why it was a lack of him, a lack against the sixth commandment, of little caresses and massages that he gave the secretary, this is the accusation. This is a sin but it is not one of the gravest sins, because sins of the flesh are not the gravest. The most serious are those who have more “angelicality”: pride, hatred. So Aupetit is a sinner, as I am – I don’t know if you feel … maybe – as was Peter, the bishop on whom Jesus Christ founded the Church. How come the community of that time had accepted a sinful bishop! Because it was a Church that was used to always feeling sinful, everyone. It was a humble Church. We see that our Church is not used to having a sinful bishop … but we are all sinners. And when the chatter grows, grows and takes away the fame of a person he will not be able to govern because he has lost his fame not for his sin, which is sin – like that of Peter, like mine like yours – but for the chatter of people . This is why I accepted his resignation, not on the altar of truth, but on the altar of hypocrisy.

You have seen the leaders of the Orthodox churches and said beautiful words about communion and reunification: when you will meet Kyrill. Are there common projects or are you experiencing difficulties on this path?

A meeting with Patriarch Kyrill is in the horizon not far away, I believe that Ilarion will come to me next week to arrange a possible meeting. The patriarch has to travel, perhaps to Finland, and in any case I am always willing to go to Moscow, to dialogue. To dialogue with a brother there are no protocols, an Orthodox brother who is called Kyrill, Crysostomos, Ieronimos, and when we meet we do not dance the minuet, we say things to each other, but as brothers. And it is nice to see brothers arguing, because they belong to the same mother, the mother Church. Some may be divided a little by the inheritance, others by the history that divided them. But we must try to go together, work and walk in unity and for unity. I am grateful to Ieronymos, to Crysostomos and to all patriarchs who have this desire to walk together. The great Orthodox theologian Ziziulas, is studying eschatology, and jokingly once said: we will find unity in the Escaton! There will be unity. But it is a way of saying: we must not sit still waiting for theologians to come to an agreement. May theologians continue to study because this is good for us and leads us to understand well the finding of unity. But in the meantime we go on together, praying together, working together, doing charity together.