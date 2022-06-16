The fashion of free criticism on social networks falls into nonsense with Jennifer Aniston

Nepotism baby. It is the description that many social network users are using to point out Jennifer Aniston in the barrage of criticism he is receiving as a result of his last words. And it is that the star of friends raised her voice against modern fame fueled by networks like Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok, sparking viral anger that accuses her of elitism and nepotism.

However, and in my opinion, this is yet another case of full-blown viral hype. And it is that you only have to scratch a little under the surface to give it the meaning it deserves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 8: Jennifer Aniston poses with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Presented By Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Jennifer Aniston’s comments emerged during an interview she gave to Variety alongside Sebastian Stan, as part of a regular section known as ‘Actors on Actors’, where two performers chat and interview each other. In the conversation, the 53-year-old actress reflected on the impact of the Internet on the creation of modern celebrities, noting how the likes of Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky shaped this new way of becoming famous.

The actors were talking about the famous Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape leaked in 1995 – and which serves as the basis for the story of Pam and Tommy, the series starring Sebastian Stan for Hulu – when Jennifer Aniston began discussing the rise of the internet as an influential tool in creating celebrities. The actress reflected on how that leak took place in a period of change: “It was around the time that the internet started to shape a new culture about people becoming famous.”

“That thing about people getting famous for basically doing nothing but having amazing careers. And the reputation of the woman… I mean, Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, and so on.” He sentenced referring to women who suffered media attention for reaching public recognition as a result of sexual scandals (Lewinsky for her affair with then-president Bill Clinton and Hilton with the leaked sex tape in 2004).

“I feel so lucky to have gotten a taste of the industry before it became what it is now… More streaming services, you’re famous for Tik Tok, you’re famous for YouTube, you’re famous for Instagram. It’s almost like I’m diluting the actor’s work.” Aniston added, awakening, with her words, the anger of the networks.

Twitter users, especially in English, were quick to overturn their reactions, criticizing the actress for being a baby of nepotism, as if she were the “protector” of the gates of Hollywood and its famous elite. “Jennifer Aniston needs to calm down with her opinions when her nepotism got her into the industry and now she’s still making $20 million a year just from syndicating a show that ended decades ago.” write an user. “I miss when you could only become famous when you were already privileged and rich,’ is what he meant.” write anotherbeing just a couple of examples of the hundreds of tweets that can be found on the little bird’s network criticizing it.

And it is that they not only point to nepotism and elitism, but also to cast a gray shadow on the new “famous” born on social networks, defending the new modern fame driven by virality, home videos and perfect photos of influencers. Characters who today achieve international fame that compete with big stars when it comes to closing commercial or advertising agreements.

However, I get the feeling that the reaction of the networks is a defensive act of those users who consume the virality of the new celebrities. Users who, probably because of their age or the era in which they were born, did not experience the impact that the Internet initially had on culture, turning figures into celebrities who, without the Internet in the 90s and early 2000s, would never have been. Yes, like Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky. In other words, without the rise of the Internet in homes around the world, becoming a consumer tool for mass information, the birth of online media, the search for photos and blogs, would not have had the same impact. Nor would Pamela Anderson have lived through the stagnation of stereotypes that the leaked video planted in her career.

That’s what Jennifer Aniston was referring to. To the change that the internet produced in the 90s in the concept of ‘fame’, which, until now, only knocked on the door of characters who had a specific profession and who directly related them to public consumption: cinema, television, art, music, modeling… Not just for being handsome, having a sex tape or having a relationship with a celebrity of the day. That boom changed the tables forever, marking the origin of the cultural turn we are experiencing now, where social networks have taken over as creators of famous people.

Aniston speaks of a fame that was different at the time and was only reserved for artists, creating a perhaps more exclusive professional circle or of peers in the same profession. And while it may sound elitist, it is simply the reflection of a person who lived through the change in their origins, when to get far they had to go through hundreds of castings, look for opportunities, etc. Something that the actors must still continue doing while the influencers of fashion reach that level of fame through other paths, at first sight, more accessible. It is, basically, another way of saying that popular saying that “every past time was better”. Many people past a certain age can fully understand what it means, having been living witnesses of other eras where, in the end, things were lived differently. It is the experience of each one and the stage lived that defines the conclusion that each one wants to give to the passage of time and the advances that it entails. But, without a doubt, you have to live and have a few years of experience to feel this saying in our own flesh. And I think that here is the key to understanding Jennifer Aniston and her appreciation of the fame of yesteryear, which she accessed by success rising, failing and getting up, with the box office or audiences as the only accounting step.

As for nepotism, the network is wrong. And a lot. It is true that Jennifer Aniston is the daughter of two actors, John Aniston and Nancy Dow. But neither was a super star. Her father became known working in soap operas, spent many years without appearing on screen and never reached the high leagues of the industry like the parents of other stars did. Neither did her mother, she barely appeared in three productions from the 60s.

That is, Aniston did not come to Hollywood simply because her parents opened the doors for her. She single-handedly studied drama and worked on the independent Broadway theater circuit while she paid her expenses by working as a telemarketer, waitress and messenger. In the beginning of her even she accepted a role in the horrible Leprechaun (the night of the elf in Spain, 1993), of which he is still ashamed (Independent). friends It came years later, when he had four unsuccessful television shows. Not because his parents served him fame on a silver platter.

