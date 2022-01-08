the fashion one to copy to Kendall Jenner

Black handbag, straight-cut jeans and white crew-neck t-shirt: this is how the famous American model Kendall Jenner was able to give a chic and minimalist touch to her look with the two-tone chocolate brown blazer by Sandro Paris. Structured, with a single-breasted closure and a regular fit, the male-inspired garment was chosen by the young woman as an outfit for running errands in West Hollywood. The star has shown that she always knows how to best match the garments of her wardrobe, with this casual and modern overlay, she has definitely hit the trends of the moment.

Bellocqimages / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The blazer, by the famous Parisian brand Sandro, was chosen by Jenner for a simple but evergreen look: with the classic jacket with a tailored allure, you can never go wrong. The outerwear, which can be purchased online on the French label’s website, is in fact a must-have garment that can make any combination sophisticated and elegant. The model has always loved to combine different types of blazers for everyday looks, evening outings or important events: from maxi jackets used as dresses to ivory blazers with vertiginous V-necklines, not to forget the refined black blazer with a clean style and refined.

Courtesy

Courtesy

She is not the only one who, over time, has loved and sported iconic blazers that have marked the history of fashion, among the most famous faces stand out: Lady Diana, Twiggy, Diane Keaton and Greta Garbo. A garment that, like the buttoned shirt, was borrowed from the men’s wardrobe and then became a garment unisex. Made famous by many legends of the past and revisited over and over again by several successful designers, the single-breasted or double-breasted jacket is a true icon of the fashion world to be rediscovered this Winter 2022.

CourtesyGetty Images

CourtesyGetty Images

