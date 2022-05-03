The fashion show of 50 women to be reborn together after illness – Lifestyles

There will be 50 women who will parade in the Cortile della Rocchetta of the Castello Sforzesco on Saturday 7 May for the Defilé della Rinascita which for the first time will be in Milan. Thirty minutes of emotions to reconnect women who have gone through or are going through cancer with the beauty of their body, in a real path of treatment.

The Rinascita Défilé was born in 2016, from a shared project of Dr. Elena Pasquin, psychotherapist of the San Bassiano ODV Oncological Association, of Bassano del Grappa (VI) and of Silvia Bisconti, owner and creative director of Raptus & Rose, a fashion company that breaks the standard patterns of the female body.

After Bassano del Grappa, Marostica and Vicenza, this year Milan will be the city that will host the Défilé, a project conceived by the Oncological Association San Bassiano ODV and Raptus & Rose, directed and creative direction by Silvia Bisconti. The fashion show is created for this edition with Corriere della Sera in collaboration with L’Oreal Italia and with the participation of Acto Lombardia and La Forza e il Sorriso Onlus and will be part of the schedule of Civil Week – an event organized and promoted by Buone Notizie del Corriere della Sera, which will take place from 5 to 8 May 2022.

It was Elisabetta Soglio, journalist for Corriere della Sera and creative director of Civil Week, who first desired and then proposed to the San Bassiano Association and Raptus & Rose that the Rinascita Défilé would run right in Milan, after last September she herself had paraded at Bassano del Grappa, becoming passionate and falling in love with this project.

The Défilé is not just a fashion show, but a care project that makes beauty a tool. As Dr. Pasquin says “it aims to make women undergoing cancer treatment experience a strong biographical shock, which confronts them with the idea of ​​beauty that they believed lost, with the experience that taking care of one’s femininity is still possible. . Living extraordinary experiences can lead the person to a change of direction with respect to some ways of dealing with life that are toxic and far from the concept of quality and well-being. The Dèfilè of the Rebirth becomes a therapeutic experience that initiates a path of resilience, of awareness of what one can be and can do “.

The parade lasts just over half an hour: 30 minutes inhabited by many stories. On the catwalk, the protagonists of this path follow one another, with their heads high covered with flowers, wrapped in tulle and in the fabrics of the Unique Pieces that Raptus & Rose has created for each of them. Among the 50 women there will also be oncologists, nurses and women belonging to civil society, women with different roles who on this occasion fade to unite in their common essence as women in the Renaissance.