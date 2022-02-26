The fashion tips that Emily in Paris left us; ideal for spring 2022

Netflix series, Emily in Paris became a source of French fashion inspiration. And it is that Emily Cooper It quickly adopted the chic style of dressing for the women of France, who stand out for their elegance, good taste and incredible combinations in their daily clothes.

The first season of the production where Lily Collins becomes the protagonist of the series, It was a fashion success. But the second installment was much more spectacular. If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration for your next looks to wear in spring 2022, Without a doubt, Emily in Paris’s fashion tips will be perfect for you.

The creators of the costumes of the series, Marilyn Fitoussi and Patricia Field, have far exceeded the expectations that were placed on them after the success of the first season. In this second one, they have continued to innovate, making even more audacious and original proposals for Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Camille Razat.

Black and white will always be a hit

One of the clothing combinations that will always be a success, without a doubt they are black and white.. Although they are a total success, many women would say that they seem too seen and are not in trend. However, Camille Razat made it a success wearing a stunning jacket by Balmain, paired with pants and bag by French brand Patou, to recapture the desire to wear a black and white look from head to toe.

transparencies

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is one of the great style icons of the series. We love her ultra-feminine, daring executive looks with that irresistible French chic. She represents the women over 50 with a lot of style to wear, so the Victor Weinsanto dress, with spectacular lace transparencies that, as we see, can be worn at any age adding points in style.

Zara set

Yes OK Emily Cooper It has access to costumes from really prestigious firms that are not available to everyone, it also presented outfits from one of the most popular firms in the world. It is a Zara blazer in green and white colors that she uses for a day of classes.

prints

The animal print is already part of our lives and our wardrobe, but on many occasions it is difficult for us to leave the classic leopard print. This spring season 2022, the winning bet is the zebra print in any version: skirt, blouse, pants, shoes, they are all beautiful like Camille Razat’s boots.

Accessories

We already know that the right accessories can transform any look, but which ones will be in trend this season? In the series, Emily makes a spectacular display of bags and shoes, but in addition to that, she wears various patterned scarves and glasses that elevate your look one hundred percent.