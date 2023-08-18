The festivities, in honor of Villarobledo’s patron saint, Nuestra Señora de la Caridad, come to an end after four days of intense cultural and sporting activities.

Public participation in municipal resolutions came to the fore in the festive context with the presence of crowds at sports and cultural events held during the celebration of major festivals.

Social involvement has also taken place with its own charitable character and programming designed by the City Council, an institution with which all social and social-health groups matter when it comes to designing their solidarity events. .

The fashionable ‘afternoon’ of the Villarobledo fair

The final charity event at the fair was dedicated to the Fibromyalgia Association in a new version of a charitable cut of ham in the garden of the Plaza de la Constitution, and a performance by the Municipal Music Band with a tribute concert to the departed. Valencian singer, Nino Bravo, in Caseta del Ferial for the benefit of self-help associations.

The phenomenon of ‘afternoon’, so fashionable in summer, has also been a protagonist in the areas established by the city council, in the fairgrounds and the municipal auditorium with public terraces.

In contrast to the coastal regions and archipelago, ‘Tardio’ is a popular performance in the interior of Spain.

Prolonging the aperitif until sunset is a ritual enjoyed by many towns that celebrate their main festivals in August.

In this festival, which pays tribute to the saints and virgins of all the cities of Spain, the people of the village do not see any other way than wandering from street to street, again and again.

