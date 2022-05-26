the fashionable cut that prevails among movie stars

The Cannes Film Festival has returned in style. During these days the film contest -which will lower the curtain this coming Saturday- has captured all eyes for the spectacular outfits that have been seen on one of the most elegant and daring red carpets of the year.

Beyond the impressive looks, the make-up and hairstyle of her guests have caused a sensation, such as Kaia Gerber’s tousled nineties-style bun or the pixie Sharon Stone slicked back. A 75th edition in which fashionable fringes have also triumphed.



Charlbi Dean on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Instagram @charlbi143

Actress Charlbi Dean has turned heads with flattering bangs bottleneck, that is, shorter in the center of the forehead and longer on the outer strands until reaching the height of the cheekbones. A type of fringe that softens the features and has a rejuvenating effect. Likewise, as the model has also shown, she can show off with straight or wavy hair.

A fresh style that Anne Parillaud also wears, who has been seen at several of the parties and on the red carpet with her hair styled in undone waves and with a fringe paraded in the center and with locks of different sizes that provide a youthful touch. to your look.



Anne Parillaud on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival LOIC VENANCE / AFP

An savoir faire Frenchman who has perfectly defended Carla Bruni, who has opted for the curtain fringe, the most fashionable curtain fringe that is the favorite of French women. The model and singer was radiant with this cut that is worn open and with the lateral strands a little longer than the central ones in order to blend in with the rest of her hair.



Carla Bruni with curtain bangs on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival ERIC GAILLARD / Reuters

Another fringe that has caused a sensation is that of Rebecca Hall, who this year is a jury member of the festival. The actress wears a textured pixie cut with blunt bangs with which she achieves a casual but at the same time very elegant style, since the locks are well worked.



Rebecca Hall with her look on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

Finally, one of the big surprises on the red carpet has been Emily Ratajkowski who, in addition to wasting sensuality with her black dress, has released a temporary image with a very nineties fringe, ideal to balance the elongated features and enhance her cheekbones.