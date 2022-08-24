The Fast and Furious saga angers residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood

The saga Fast and Furious has never been as popular as in recent years but it is not unanimous among the inhabitants of the Angelino Heights district in Los Angeles. This is where the famous house of Dominic Toretto, the hero played by Vin Diesel, is located, as well as the Bob’s Market store, well known to fans of the action film franchise. While the tenth part of Fast and Furious is currently filming, the residents of Angelino Heights have expressed their anger through testimonies relayed by variety. The reason: they can’t stand the noise and damage caused by fans of Fast and Furiouswho go to their neighborhood as if to a place of pilgrimage.

These big car enthusiasts come to perform movie-inspired stunts at night or rev their engines to reach very high speeds. “The fact that some people can find the actual filming location and then go and torment the people who live there is irresponsible,” says one of the neighborhood residents who saw his trash can set on fire after a fight with a fan of Fast and Furious. According to the sources of varietysome residents have already received compensation from the production and Universal to compensate for the inconvenience caused by the filming.

This Friday, August 26, the residents of Angelino Heights will stage a protest in the neighborhood as the filming of Fast and Furious 10 will come and put their luggage there. Two associations, Street Racing Kills and Streets Are for Everyone, will support the event. “We will be holding this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by urban drive-by rodeos in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for its disregard for the deadly increase in drive-by races that its movies have sparked and continue to spark. promote”, can we read in a press release relayed by variety. Surely not the welcome that Vin Diesel and his band dreamed of.