The ‘Fast and Furious’ saga has a trick: This is the correct order to watch the movies – Movie News

Tonight at 10:15 p.m. on Cuatro you can find ‘Fast and Furious 5’, a new installment full of adrenaline from Dominic Toretto’s men.

When a saga reaches ten installments, it is normal to get lost between release dates and the timeline of the plot. Though fast and furious It may seem like a franchise without trap or cardboard -of course it is not as messy as the Marvel Cinematic Universe-, it has a small trick in its viewing order that only the very fanatic will have noticed.

The problem here comes with tokyo race, the third film released that, more than a sequel, is a ‘spin-off’. This installment created a kind of black hole in the franchise through which we could enjoy Han (Sung Kang) starring in events that took place several sequels later. Everything was resolved in Fast and Furious 6 thanks to Justin Lin.

Therefore, if you decide to see the saga At full throttle paying attention to the events of the plot -which, being honest, is it really important in this franchise?- you will have to follow the following chronological order:

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious (Full Throttle 2) (2003)

Fast and Furious: Even faster (2009)

Fast and Furious 5 (2011)

Fast and Furious 6 (2013)

Full Throttle: Tokyo Race (2006)

Fast and Furious 7 (2015)

Fast and Furious 8 (2017)

Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

This strange order has to do with the good reception that Sung Kang had among the followers. His death at the end of tokyo race It had to be a result for him to continue participating in the franchise and they did it through Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) who claimed responsibility for Han’s death. Later, in the ninth installment, they clarified that Han had not died and that he was alive and well, ready to be reunited with his family.

Shorts are out of order Turbo Charged Prelude to 2 Fast 2 Furious either BanditsIn addition to the animated series Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle -which you can find on Netflix- but we leave that to the very faithful.

Once this matter is cleared up, everything is ready to enjoy Fast and Furious 10, which has even included Toretto’s grandmother in the cast. The tenth and penultimate installment of At full throttle It will hit theaters in 2023 and some details of the production have already been revealed. Rita Moreno, the same one who played Anita in West Side Story, joins the cast to be the protagonist’s grandmother. Another new face is Daniela Melchior, who brought Ratcatcher 2 to life in the suicide squad.

These signings join the returns of Jordana Brewster, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron, in addition to the ubiquitous Vin Diesel.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter