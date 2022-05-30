The “Fast and Furious” saga will burn tires on Portuguese roads

action movie series “Fast & Furious”who plans to launch his tenth installment in 2023joins the list of international productions that have been chosen Portugal as the setting for their recordings.

On this occasion, it will be in the Portuguese towns of Viseu (center of the country) and Vila Real (north), among others, where some scenes of this feature film will be filmed this summer, in which actors of the stature of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren or Jason Momoa under the production of Justin Lin.

The tenth installment of “Fast and Furious” (saga translated as “A Todo Gas” and “Fast and furious” in Spanish-speaking countries) will be the penultimate of this action saga and car racing, as Vin Diesel and company are scheduled to say goodbye with the eleventh film.

Though This farewell will not be the definitive end of “Fast and Furious”but only the closure of its central plot, since it is planned that other titles will be launched that expand the narrative universe of these stories that have triumphed in theaters around the planet.

The previous nine films and the spin off “Hobbs and Shaw” (2019) grossed nearly $6.7 billion worldwide.

This international project joins other initiatives that have been recorded in Portugal, such as “Damsel”a film by the Spanish Juan Carlos Fresnadillo starring the young British star Millie Bobby Brown; “The Money Heist” either “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”by Terry Gilliam.

*With information from EFE.

